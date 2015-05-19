Pioneer Valley High School Honors Top Achievers at Senior Awards Night

Pioneer Valley High School’s top achievers were honored during Senior Awards Night on Monday.

More than 200 students participated in the celebration inside the gym at the campus.

Many students received honors for maintaining a 3.8 GPA or above for four years, according to Career Center specialist Karen Apple. Recognition from club advisors, cords for graduation and scholarship awards from various organizations were also part of the program, Apple added.

Valedictorian Jonah Mau said every Panther attending the event “earned” the right to be there.

“The night is a tribute to all the hard work the students have placed into to their studies and scholarships,’’ Mau said. “The recognition is well deserved and important to all of us."

