Pioneer Valley High School Link Crew Program Connects Freshmen With Student Mentors

Special orientation event put on by juniors and seniors includes students donning costumes, touring campus and getting class schedules to ease first-day fears

Incoming freshmen joined with upper classmen to tour Pioneer Valley High School on Wednesday for a special orientation aimed at getting them familiar with the school. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Who says you have to give up crayons in high school? Incoming freshmen dress as crayons for a tour of Pioneer Valley High School on Wednesday during an orientation that introduced more than 700 students to the campus. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Decked out as In -N- Out workers, members of the class of 2022 tour Pioneer Valley High School Wednesday to help prep them for the first day of school on Monday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Incoming freshmen joined with upper classmen (in costume) to tour Pioneer Valley High School on Wednesday for a special orientation aimed at getting them familiar with the school. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Decked out as coffee drinks, superheroes, crayons and more, groups of incoming freshman at Pioneer Valley High School received a sneak peek at their new campus ahead of the new school year.

For 10 years, upper classmen have hosted the Link Crew orientation to help new ninth-graders get a taste of student life as a Panther, and learn the layout of the campus that is home to nearly 3,000 students.

The new school year kicks off Monday for the students, faculty and staff in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, which includes Santa Maria, Righetti and Delta high schools in addition to Pioneer Valley.

With more than 800 students registered for the class of 2022 at Pioneer Valley, some 700 teens gave up one of their final days of summer for Wednesday's event hosted by the membrs of Link Crew, with advisors wearing shirts that spelled the organization's role as “Leading & Inspiring New Kids.”

The event at Pioneer Valley included icebreaker activities and campus tours before freshman received their class schedules as well as T-shirts to wear on the first day of school.

“This day is to introduce the freshman to our school to get them to feel a little bit more comfortable to have that transition go smooth between junior high and high school,” said Marcie Guerra, a business teacher and one of three Link Crew advisers.

“It’s a pretty big high school so we want them to have that good transition process from eighth to ninth grade,” Guerra said.

Inside the school gym where they started and ended their day, a sign touted, “I pledge to graduate June 2022.”

The day’s activities help ensure students learned the names of fellow freshmen and Link Crew members, and the older students will serve as mentors beyond the orientation day.

In assorted classrooms, students played games such as trying to follow the same path taken by other students using indistinguishable sheets of paper on the ground.

“We do this program to help freshman not be scared when they come to high school because we want to have a good time here," said Aeiden Camacho, a Link Crew member.

Camacho, now a senior, participated in the orientation as a freshman and found it helpful while unable to find a class on the first day of school. Another students wearing the Link Crew T-shirt helped point Camacho in the right direction.

“It helped me a lot. I wasn't that scared,” Camacho said.

Near the end of the day, the juniors and seniors led tours to introduce the freshmen to the sprawling campus at the north end of the Santa Maria Valley, with members donning costumes of coffee drinks, superheroes, crayons and more while band members performed nearby.

Orientation also occurred Wednesday for 700 freshman at Santa Maria High while Righetti High’s new ninth-graders will show up Thursday for their introduction to the campus, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.

More than 16,000 students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District also kick off the new school year on Monday morning.

