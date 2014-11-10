Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:26 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Pioneer Valley Students Take ‘Step in the Right Direction’ at Black College Fair

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | November 10, 2014 | 11:42 a.m.

Success stories were presented to members of the Pioneer Valley High School Black Student Union at the Stepping in the Right Direction-Black College Fair.

The group traveled Saturday to the fair at the Long Beach Convention Center, where they had the opportunity to learn about black colleges and universities and talk to recruiters, students and alumni. A few of the schools were Howard University, Tuskegee University and North Carolina A&T University.

The students also attended workshops about admission requirements, financial aid, scholarships, SAT, personal statements and more.

BSU adviser Chris Harmon said the experience provided a “great chance” for the students to visit with schools they normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to see.

“Most of the schools are located east of the Mississippi River, which makes physically visiting them cost prohibitive,” he said.

Junior Ashley Dulaney found the trip engaging and inspiring.

“I think it’s important for us to learn from African-Americans who have made it in life,” she said.

The school’s BSU has about 30 members, according to Lisa Walters, activity director.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 