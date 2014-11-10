Pioneer Valley Students Take ‘Step in the Right Direction’ at Black College Fair

Success stories were presented to members of the Pioneer Valley High School Black Student Union at the Stepping in the Right Direction-Black College Fair.

The group traveled Saturday to the fair at the Long Beach Convention Center, where they had the opportunity to learn about black colleges and universities and talk to recruiters, students and alumni. A few of the schools were Howard University, Tuskegee University and North Carolina A&T University.

The students also attended workshops about admission requirements, financial aid, scholarships, SAT, personal statements and more.

BSU adviser Chris Harmon said the experience provided a “great chance” for the students to visit with schools they normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to see.

“Most of the schools are located east of the Mississippi River, which makes physically visiting them cost prohibitive,” he said.

Junior Ashley Dulaney found the trip engaging and inspiring.

“I think it’s important for us to learn from African-Americans who have made it in life,” she said.

The school’s BSU has about 30 members, according to Lisa Walters, activity director.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.