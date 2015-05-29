Pioneer Valley High School to Break Ground on New Performing Arts Center

The first dramatic steps for a Performing Arts Center will occur during a groundbreaking ceremony at Pioneer Valley High School on Monday, June 1.

The estimated 16,411-square-foot structure includes three classrooms and the stage. The complex will be placed on the northeast section of the campus next to the music building and will have a seating capacity of 298.

“This Performing Arts Center represents another step in the right direction for the students in our district,’’ Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson said. “Having viable elective programs with commensurate facilities is key to program success.’’

The estimated project cost is $9.6 million, of which $6.9 million will be the estimated actual building costs, according Gary Wuitschick, director of support services. The total cost includes inspections, surveying, testing, consultants, architects and related fees.

The funding is through C2000 and 2004 bonds, according to Yolanda Ortiz, assistant superintendent of business services.

Construction is expected to start in June and be completed within 14 months, Wuitschick added.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.