Pioneer Valley High School to Recognize Academic Excellence at Awards Event

Student dedication will be recognized during Academic Excellence Awards Night at Pioneer Valley High School Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

The celebration for nearly 400 students who achieved a 3.8 GPA or higher will start at 6:30 p.m. inside the school’s gymnasium.

About half of the students earned a GPA of 4.0 or higher and will receive Distinguished Scholar honors.

Senior Saminah Adam's mother Darlene and hundreds of other parents are looking forward to the evening.

"It's a wonderful event and I'm so glad that the school has a night just to recognize the efforts in academics," said Darlene, adding Saminah has received the award several times. “I'm very proud of my daughter."

Principal Shanda Herrera believes her students deserve the spotlight.

“These outstanding Panthers have often balanced the many responsibilities of academics, extracurricular and athletics," Herrera said.

Students are given a certificate and first time recipients get a Scholar Letter.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.