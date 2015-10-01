Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Pioneer Valley High to Dedicate Scholarships to Fallen Students Milinda Parra and Justin Walker

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | October 1, 2015 | 9:08 p.m.

Milinda Parra
Justin Walker

Two fallen Pioneer Valley High School junior varsity basketball players will be memorialized Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015.

The event also creates scholarships in the names of Milinda Parra and Justin Walker, who were killed in a traffic wreck near Ventura June 22

Parra’s presentation to her parents is scheduled for 1 p.m., and Walker’s is at 5 p.m. inside the gym. Parents will receive their children's jerseys.

“Both had aspirations of becoming varsity hoop players," said PVHS Athletic Director Greg Lanthier. “They were both intelligent (good students), hard-working and well-liked by all of their classmates/teammates. By holding this event to raise money for scholarships in their name, we are giving all who were endeared to them a chance to help their name and their memory continue on in the hearts and minds of the PVHS family.’’

Varsity and junior varsity basketball teams from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and a few others will play games throughout the day to memorialize the pair.

All proceeds (admission, concessions, t-shirts) are earmarked for the memorial scholarships. Admission is $5 and celebration of life t-shirts are available for $10.

If you would like to make a donation or purchase a t-shirt, please contact Lanthier at 805.922.1305 x5117.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 