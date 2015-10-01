Pioneer Valley High to Dedicate Scholarships to Fallen Students Milinda Parra and Justin Walker

Advice

Two fallen Pioneer Valley High School junior varsity basketball players will be memorialized Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015.

The event also creates scholarships in the names of Milinda Parra and Justin Walker, who were killed in a traffic wreck near Ventura June 22.

Parra’s presentation to her parents is scheduled for 1 p.m., and Walker’s is at 5 p.m. inside the gym. Parents will receive their children's jerseys.

“Both had aspirations of becoming varsity hoop players," said PVHS Athletic Director Greg Lanthier. “They were both intelligent (good students), hard-working and well-liked by all of their classmates/teammates. By holding this event to raise money for scholarships in their name, we are giving all who were endeared to them a chance to help their name and their memory continue on in the hearts and minds of the PVHS family.’’

Varsity and junior varsity basketball teams from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and a few others will play games throughout the day to memorialize the pair.

All proceeds (admission, concessions, t-shirts) are earmarked for the memorial scholarships. Admission is $5 and celebration of life t-shirts are available for $10.

If you would like to make a donation or purchase a t-shirt, please contact Lanthier at 805.922.1305 x5117.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.