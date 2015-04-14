Pioneer Valley Musicians Take Notes from a Pro at Flute Boot Camp

Three pied pipers from Pioneer Valley High School recently attended a “Flute Boot Camp” with a professional Yamaha Performing Artist.

The trio joined 15 other young flutists from the area at Allan Hancock College. The young Panther Pride Band musicians are juniors Madi Carrel and Porsha Jones and freshman Alicia Perez.

The daylong seminar featured group and individual direction from Tracy Harris, who is a highly sought after flute soloist on both the national and international levels.

“So many things that I have always done I found out were wrong,’’ Jones said. “Ms. Harris showed us her way to change them and get a much better sound!’’

Perez and Carrel said the camp was a tremendous opportunity that they won’t forget.

“I am excited to take all this information back to my section in the band and teach them what we learned,’’ Carrel said.

Director of Bands Cindy Wehlander knows her students found the day working with Harris a “life-changing opportunity.”

“My students cannot believe the difference in their tone, just from one day with her,’’ Wehlander said. “Giving up time on my weekends is so worth it when I see the growth and awe in my students!”

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.