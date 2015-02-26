Pioneer Valley Student Athletes to Share Joy of Reading at Elementary School

Pioneer Valley High School student athletes plan to make a point that reading is important at nearby Oakley Elementary School on Friday.

The uniformed athletes and few staff members will arrive at the school about 10:30 a.m. The community outreach effort is part of the National Education Association’s “Read Across America Day” program.

The students and staff will read with the youngsters and share stories about how they developed a love for reading.

“I feel honored to be able to spend time with the students and interact with them," said Ashley Ando, a senior cheerleader. “I’m probably more excited than they are."

Assistant Principal Greg Dickinson believes that community service is an important part of being a student athlete.

“We want to encourage youth from our feeder schools to get excited about reading," Dickinson said. “It’s important to teach our students the importance of giving back to local schools and the community."

The athletes represent the baseball, softball, soccer, basketball and cheerleading programs.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.