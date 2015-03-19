Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Pioneer Valley High Teacher Accused of Sex with Minor Enters ‘Open Plea’

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 19, 2015 | 8:22 p.m.

Brian Thomas Hook

A former Pioneer Valley High School teacher and coach entered a plea Thursday in a Santa Maria courtroom to four felony charges related to having a sexual relationship with a then-16-year-old female student.

Brian Thomas Hook is scheduled to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on April 2 for sentencing before Judge John McGregor.

Hook entered an open plea, meaning he admitted to all four charges against him, according to Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens. 

Hook, who taught social science and coached varsity girls basketball, was arrested in February 2014 for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, whose name wasn’t released because she’s a minor, police said. 

The 54-year-old Orcutt resident was charged with one count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and one count of sexual penetration with a person under the age of 18, which occurred on or about Jan. 14, 2012, according to prosecutors.

The former teacher also faced an additional count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor — both alleged to have happened on or about Feb. 13, 2014.

He originally was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail but has been out of custody for several months.

His arrest came as his varsity girls basketball team was poised to participate in the CIF playoffs last year.

Hook faces a possible prison term, which will be determined by the judge.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 