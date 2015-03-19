Former Pioneer Valley High Teacher Accused of Sex with Minor Enters ‘Open Plea’

A former Pioneer Valley High School teacher and coach entered a plea Thursday in a Santa Maria courtroom to four felony charges related to having a sexual relationship with a then-16-year-old female student.

Brian Thomas Hook is scheduled to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on April 2 for sentencing before Judge John McGregor.

Hook entered an open plea, meaning he admitted to all four charges against him, according to Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens.

Hook, who taught social science and coached varsity girls basketball, was arrested in February 2014 for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, whose name wasn’t released because she’s a minor, police said.

The 54-year-old Orcutt resident was charged with one count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and one count of sexual penetration with a person under the age of 18, which occurred on or about Jan. 14, 2012, according to prosecutors.

The former teacher also faced an additional count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor — both alleged to have happened on or about Feb. 13, 2014.

He originally was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail but has been out of custody for several months.

His arrest came as his varsity girls basketball team was poised to participate in the CIF playoffs last year.

Hook faces a possible prison term, which will be determined by the judge.

