Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pipe Rupture Floods La Cumbre’s Theater Renovation Project

By Shaun Kahmann, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 15, 2014 | 5:58 p.m.

An exterior sprinkler line ruptured outside La Cumbre Junior High School last week, causing minor flood damage to the school's nearly-completed theater project. 

The new theater, which was set to open on the first day of school, will now be delayed for at least a few weeks while carpeting and portions of the theater's wood flooring are replaced.

The Aug. 11 rupture occurred at 6 a.m. and ran for an hour before school officials could arrive to shut it off. Two ventilation ducts under the theater will also need to be replaced.

Carl Mayrose, project manager for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, said the ducts actually helped prevent the damage from being more extensive than it could have been.

"Insulation inside the ducts actually soaked up water while the floor ducts themselves acted as a drain that kept water from spreading farther into the theater," Mayrose told Noozhawk.

The theater will still be used for school assemblies and other non-public functions until repairs are complete, since the flooding wasn't so bad to prevent it being used. 

This is one of the district's projects funded by Measure Q general obligation bond money

Noozhawk intern Shaun Kahmann can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 