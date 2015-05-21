Pipeline Company Responsible for Refugio Oil Spill Has Spotty Safety Record, Data Show

Officials are investigating the rupture of a Plains All American pipeline that sent thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Santa Barbara County

The company that operates the pipeline that spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil onto the southern Santa Barbara County coastline this week has a spotty safety record, according to federal data.

Plains All American Pipeline LP has been in trouble in the past for corrosion of its pipelines, according to data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which oversees regulation of the nation's 2.6 million miles of pipeline.

Officials are still working to uncover the cause of Tuesday's spill near Refugio State Beach, which originated from a 24-inch Plains pipeline used to carry crude oil north from ExxonMobil’s Las Flores Canyon processing facility.

PHMSA records state that the company has reported 175 incidents in its pipelines since 2006.

The agency also reports that the company reported $23.8 million in property damage, according to those incidents, and that 16,404 barrels were spilled since 2006.

Those numbers do not account for one of the biggest settlements that Plains was a part of, when it was ordered to spend millions of dollars upgrading pipes and paying civil penalties after a federal lawsuit was filed.

In 2010, the company and several of its operating subsidiaries settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department, agreeing to spend about $41 million upgrading its pipelines across the United States.

That settlement was a response to the company's Clean Water Act violations for 10 crude oils spills in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The federal lawsuit maintained that the company's corroded pipes had caused 273,420 gallons of crude oil to leak into nearby wetlands, bayous and other water sources.

In addition to upgrading that pipeline, the company was also required to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty.

Plains safety and security director Patrick Hodgins said the company's incidents by percentage of pipeline are within industry norms, but "we must focus our efforts on goal zero."

The company has more than doubled its safety staff and increased maintenance funding since 2008, he told reporters during a press conference on the Refugio oil spill response effort.

The company operates 480 miles of pipeline in California, and had a high profile leak occur just last week.

On May 16, an oil spill reportedly sent a 40-foot geyser of crude oil from a Plains pumping station that leaked 10,000 gallons of crude oil into a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Plains Officials stated that they believed the cause of the spill to be due to a faulty valve.

Santa Barbara County Planning and Development’s energy division handles the permitting and oversight for oil and gas projects in the county, including the ruptured Plains pipeline.

All pipeline regulators are required to have a computer system to alert operators about changes in pressure, temperature, etc. called SCADA, supervisory control and data acquisition, energy division director Kevin Drude said.

Santa Barbara County “goes above and beyond” and requires applicants to have automatic shutdown as part of their SCADA system, but Plains doesn’t have one, Drude said.

His office is still waiting on a report to see why Plains doesn’t have an automatic shutdown in place, and instead relies on operators to respond to alerts and do manual shutdowns in the pipelines.

The county has “every other authority except what’s in the pipeline” to oversee Plains operations, due to limitations imposed in a past court settlement, he said.

Plains has an operating permit from the county and has been in compliance, Drude said. That includes the company’s mitigation monitoring program, erosion control plans and emergency plans like the oil spill response plan.

County energy division staff are on scene taking pictures and doing follow-up permit work, following the issuance of emergency permits so clean-up work could begin immediately. Plains has to apply and pay for all of the permits they would have needed to do work in the coastal zone.

The pipeline that ruptured is used by ExxonMobil and Venoco, Inc. for transporting oil north from offshore oil platform operations in Santa Barbara County.

Venoco shut down Platform Holly on Wednesday since the company has limited storage at its Ellwood Onshore Facility in Goleta, operations manager Larry Huskins said.

“They are the main conduit for going north for us and Exxon,” he said.

ExxonMobil uses the pipeline to transport crude oil north from Las Flores Canyon facilities, which process oil and gas from Platform Hondo, Platform Harmony and Platform Heritage.

Plains spokesman Darren Palmer said that the Las Flores Canyon-to-Gaviota pump station pipe, built in 1987, had been inspected two weeks ago, but the results of that inspection aren't known.

Based on the flow rate and elevation of the pipe, Plains officials have estimated a maximum spill of 105,000 gallons.

Pipeline operations director Rick McMichael said the pipeline had some pumping issues Tuesday morning and operators noticed a "pressure anomaly" in the pipeline in question, causing them to manually shut down the pipe at 11:30 a.m.

The company's control center received a call from Santa Barbara County Fire reporting an odor around 12:30 p.m. and the spill was verified by a Plains employee in person at 1:30 p.m., according to Plains.

There is still no word on a possible cause of the spill, which started at the underground pipe about a quarter-mile from the water, and worked its way to the shoreline through a Caltrans culvert that runs under Highway 101 and the railroad tracks, officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said.

In addition to the EPA investigators, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration stated earlier this week that four of its inspectors were at the scene of the incident and will investigate the cause of the crude oil pipeline release, the condition of the pipeline and any potential regulatory violations.

