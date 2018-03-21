Piper Smith, Maija Ninness, Hunter May, Matt Mills Lead San Marcos Swim Teams to Sweep

Swimming

Piper Smith and Maija Ninness were part of four first-place victories by the San Marcos girls swim team, helping the Royals defeat Dos Pueblos 96.5-73.5 in a crosstown Channel League dual meet on Tuesday.

The duo of Matt Mills and Hunter May each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays for the San Marcos boys in a 101-68 victory over the Chargers.

The relay swims by the Royals boys met CIF consideration times. The 200 medley quartet of May, Matt Treadway, Sean Hopkins, and Mills clocked 1:44.8; the 400 free team of Jayden Francis, May, Tristan Depew and Mills went 3:22.18. Mills had an anchor leg of 23.29.

Mills also won the 50 and 100 freestyle (22.21, 48.45) while May took the 200 individual medley (2:04.19) and 100 backstroke (57.70).

Depew won the 100 fly (54.31), Francis captured the 500 free (4:59.66) and Treadway took the 100 breaststroke (1:02.99) for San Marcos.

“As well as the event winners, we also got big contributions from Kellen Radtkey, who was second in the 500 free; Sean Hopkins, who was second in the 100 fly; Lorenzo Bertocco, second in the 100 back, and Max White second in the 100 breast,” said coach Jeff Ashton.

Dos Pueblos won the 200 free relay in 1:33.33, with the team of Connor Gooden, Ethan Parrish, Gregory Robinson and Jason Teng.

Teng was the lone individual event winner for the DP boys, taking the 200 free in 1:47.72.

Ninness and Smith were double individual event winners for the San Marcos girls. Ninness captured the 100 back (1:02.29) and 100 fly (1:00.14), while Smith swept the 50 and 100 freestyle races (25.28 and 56.14).

In the relays, Ninness swam the first leg and Smith the anchor on the first-place 200 medley (1:58.51). They were joined by Sara Engmyr and Nicola Perissinotto. Smith anchored the 200 free quartet (1:44.95), with Olivia Akin, Megan Musick and Hannah Meyer swimming the first three legs. Ninness swam the last leg on the 400 free team with Olivia Akin, Lili-Rose Akin and Fiona Kuesis (3:49.68).

Coach Chuckie Roth said Kuesis “played a huge role” for the Royals in winning the 200 free (1:59.37), 500 free (5:18.80) and swimming the third leg on a second-place 200 free relay team and adding to the win on the 400 free relay.

The runner-up 200 free team consisted of Ella Prentice, Catalina Perez and Lili Rose Akin.

“Together we placed 1-2 in the event and gained a 10-point advantage,” said Roth.

He added that Logan Reeves swam well and placed second in the 100 back with a time of 1:06.62.

“Today was a tough meet swimming in rainy, windy conditions, and I was proud of the way our team rose to the occasion and competed to the best of our ability,” Roth said.

For Dos Pueblos, Ryann Neushul took first place in the 200 IM in 2:17.48 and Ashley Findlay won the 100 breast (1:13.66) and swam on both the second-place 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Anna Cable also was part of both relays and came in third in her individual events, the 50 free and 100 breast.