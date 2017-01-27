Piper Smith, Paige Hauschild Lead Defensive Charge in San Marcos Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Piper Smith led a strong defensive effort by the CIF Division 1 third-ranked San Marcos girls water polo team in an 8-5 non-league win over No. 7 Corona del Mar on Friday at Santa Barbara High's pool.

"Piper Smith played a great game, she held the other team scoreless out of the center position and was able to score two on the offensive end," said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth.

USC-bound Paige Hauschild also sparkled on defense, coming up with five steals. On offense, she drew two ejections. Goalie Sophia Trumbull made nine saves.

The Royals scoring was spread out. Brittany Prentice, Fiona Kuesis, Smith and Megan Musick each had two goals.

"I was happy with our game today," Roth said. "I was super proud of Megan Musick and Fiona Kuesis. Both played a very good game. Kuesis created several great scoring opportunities on the counter. Musick, a freshman, scored a career high two goals. She played a great offensive game today."

The Royals are back in the SBHS pool Saturday morning at 11 a.m., taking on fifth-ranked Orange Lutheran.

