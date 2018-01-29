Piper Smith’s Defense Leads San Marcos Past Ventura

Water Polo

Piper Smith led the defensive charge for the San Marcos girls water polo team in a 12-3 win over Ventura on Monday.

Smith set a school record with four field blocks. She also scored three goals.

Megan Musick and Lili Akin each scored three goals for the Royals, who improve to 9-7 on the year and 3-1 in Channel League.

The Royals, ranked eighth in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 poll, are back in action Tuesday at home against Buena at 3:15 p.m.

