Pisci Abrego Honored as Laguna Blanca’s Phil Womble Award Recipient

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 8, 2019 | 5:09 p.m.

The energy and dedication Pisci Abrego puts into school and sports at Laguna Blanca School carries over into her community involvement.

Pisci Abrego Click to view larger
Pisci Abrego named Womble Award winner at Laguna Blanca.

Abrego on Monday was honored as Laguna Blanca’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

One of the qualities of a Phil Womble Award winner is putting others before self.

That quality fits Abrego perfectly.

Besides being a member of the cross country and soccer teams, she is co-president of the SOCK Club, an outreach organization that provides aid to the homeless, with the goal of improving homeless conditions both short- and long-term.

“Not only is she there for her teammates but she’s there for her community,” said Dave Pintard, award sponsor and presenter. 

David Silverander, her cross country coach, said Abrego “is the kind of person who is always lifting her teammates, always looking around to see who might need a little encouragement.”

In addition to her work with the homeless, the daughter of Javier and Maria Abrego volunteers in an art program for elementary school kids.

She is taking a humanities-oriented path at school. She is part of the Honors Humanities Foundation at Laguna Blanca and her class load includes Advanced Placement U.S. History and AP Psychology.

Jason Donnelly, the athletic director at Laguna Blanca, said the junior class had several quality candidates for the award, but “Pisci was the most deserving of this award for the kind of character kid she is."

