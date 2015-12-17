Advice
Pit Bull Terrier Missing in Carpinteria
(Trejo family photo)
By Cynthia Trejo |
| December 17, 2015 | 9:42 p.m.
[Noozhawk’s note: The dog was found safe Friday morning.]
A female pit bull terrier with fawn coat and white markings got startled in Carpinteria and ran away. The 2-year-old, 60-pound dog was wearing a pink collar. Any information on her whereabouts will help. We are offering a reward if she is found or turned in. Call 805.895.9846 or 805.722.5346.
