Pitchers Getting It Done for the Foresters

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Forester pitchers turned in another superb performance, blanking the Ventura Halos 1-0 in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Wednesday at Ventura College.

Nathan Miles, John McMillon and Evan Lee combined on a four-hitter, struck out 14 and walked just one.

The winning run came in the eighth inning, when lead-off hitter Austin Todd reached first on an error by the first baseman, advanced to second on a balk, reached third on a sacrifice by David Hamilton and scored on error by the shortstop on a ball hit by Ryan Reynolds.

It was the second straight shutout thrown by Forester pitchers, who have allowed six runs during the team's five-game winning streak.

"Pitching picked up the offense," Foresters manager Bill Pintard said. "It's nice to have a game with the bats not working and the pitching and defense making up for it and getting the win."

Wiles threw five strong innings. Of his 58 pitches, 43 strikes were for strikes. He struck out four, allowed two hits, one walk and hit a batter.

McMillon fanned five of the seven batters he faced and Evan Lee struck out five of seven Halos and picked up the victory.

"McMillon was electric tonight. He was only scheduled to go two and did his job. His great performance energized the whole team and woke up the bats, helping us take the lead," said Pintard.

The Foresters improve to 7-3 in the CCL and 9-4 overall. They return to Pershing Park for five games, starting Thursday against the So Cal Catch at 6 p.m. On Friday, they play a doubleheader against the Long Beach Legends, with the first game starting at 1:30 p.m. The Conejo Oaks and San Luis Blues come in for single games on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

