Pitchers Lead SBCC Baseball to Fifth Straight Win

Six SBCC pitchers combined on a five-hitter on Tuesday, leading the Vaqueros to a 5-1 nonconference baseball win at East Los Angeles.

It was the third straight win for the Vaqueros (3-5). The Huskies fell to 2-6.

Sophomore right-hander Ian Clark (1-2) started the game and pitched a predetermined three innings, giving up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Jonathan Tyler pitched the fourth and allowed the only run, Austin Blessing covered the fifth and sixth and Brett Gregory pitched the seventh. Caleb Duhay and Steven Ledesma tossed one inning each to complete the game.

“It was a great team way and a great way to end our preseason,” said coach Jeff Walker. “We got timely hitting and excellent two-out hitting. We played the game the right way and it rewarded us.”

The Vaqueros scored in the first inning on a double steal with Alex Heim scoring and Jake Gagain taking second base. They made it 2-0 in the second on a sacrifice fly by Nicholas Allman. Tyler Rosen delivered a two-out RBI single to make it 3-1 in the sixth.

Wesley Ghan-Gibson, a former San Marcos High standout, added a two-run single in the ninth.

The Vaqueros open defense of their WSC North title with a two-game series. They travel to Moorpark on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game, then host the Raiders on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.