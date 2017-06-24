Pitching of Jordan Rico, Jack Stowe Carries Dos Pueblos LL 12U Stars to Shutout Victory

Jordan Rico and Jack Stowe combined for 13 strikeouts, and the Dos Pueblos Little League 12-under All Stars blanked Venura Coastal, 7-0, in the District 63 Tournament on Saturday in Santa Paula.
Dos Pueblos, 2-1 in the double-elimination tournament, next faces Fillmore on Monday at 6 p.m.
The 12U team consists of Dylan Gesswein, Jordan Rico, Kevin Wirtz, Parker Randolph, Jacob Molina, Kaden Guron, Gavin Jimerson, Angel Rubio, Luke Varesio, Jack Stowe, Arjun Gunda, Kyle Spink and Jesse Fletcher. The team is managed by DJ Gesswein.
