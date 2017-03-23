Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:59 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Pitching Shines as SBCC Rolls Past Moorpark

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | March 23, 2017 | 10:36 p.m.

Elliott Reece, Jake Keily, Daniel Buratto and Matt Young combined on a three-hitter Thursday, leading SBCC to a 7-1 baseball win at Moorpark.

It was the second straight 7-1 victory in WSC North play and the 10th win in 12 games for the first-place Vaqueros (14-9, 5-2). SBCC is ranked 13th in Southern Cal by the State Coaches Association.

Reece, a sophomore from Edmonds, Wash., was sharp in the first six innings. He held the Raiders (11-13, 3-4) to a double by Daniel Cipriano in the fourth and a single in the sixth. He struck out a season-high 10 and walked two.

“He had great command of his fastball and he was wiping guys out with his secondary stuff,” said coach Jeff Walker.

The Vaqueros grabbed a 3-0 lead in their first at-bat with Reinhard Lautz bunting for a hit, going to second on a passed ball, stealing third and scoring on an error. John Jensen walked and scored on a hit by Nick Allman. Jake Holton followed with an RBI single.

Allman, Aaron Portee and Shane Hersh all had a pair of hits.

Keily came on to start the seventh and forced in a run on three walks and a hit batter. After a strikeout, he was replaced by Buratto, who gave up one hit and fanned three in the next 1.2 innings. Young pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts.

The Vaqueros will host Moorpark on Friday at 1 p.m.

