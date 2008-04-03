Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Pizano, Romo to be Honored with Influential Latino Awards

Longtime Santa Barbarans among 20 highlighted by Latino Today.

By Latino Today Staff | April 3, 2008 | 6:32 p.m.

Two Latino leaders who have long served Santa Barbara will be among the 20 honorees at the Third Annual Influential Latino Awards on Saturday at the Radisson in Santa Maria.

The event, hosted annually by Latino Today newspaper and Latino Today Online, acknowledges and celebrates the work of Latino leaders from a variety of fields — government, business, education, social services, journalism and nonprofit work.

The event coincides with a special issue of Latino Today featuring profiles and photographs of the honorees — some long-time Latino icons and others relative newcomers — who bring corazón (a sincere Latino passion) to their work.

Al Pizano and John Romo both have long histories of seeking to improve local communities through their involvement in civic affairs.

Pizano is being honored for his part in founding the Flamenco Arts Festival and the annual Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival. He is also being honored for his long history of public service and for serving as president of the Hispanic Achievement Awards Committee.

Romo, who is retiring as president of Santa Barbara City College in June, is being honored for personal achievement, leadership and service to the community and for upholding the tradition of caring and excellence at SBCC. Al and John are simply incredible,” said Jesse Chavarria, owner and publisher of Latino Today and Latino Today Online. "These two highly accomplished individuals have reached great heights in their careers. Through their life’s work, they have dedicated themselves to the service of others for an improved society. They truly deserve this honor.”

Each year, members of the public nominate area leaders for the Influential Latino honor. A nominations committee made up of top local Latino government, business and community leaders makes final recommendations to the publisher.

Sponsors for the sold-out event include AARP, Allan Hancock College, KCOY 12/Fox 11, Norcast Communications, PCPA Theaterfest, Rabobank, Twitchell & Rice LLP, the United Way of Santa Barbara County and Wells Fargo Bank. More than 250 guests will attend the event.

Click here for a complete list of Influential Latino Honorees.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 