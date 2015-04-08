Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

PizzaRev Bringing Build-Your-Own Concept to Santa Barbara

By Monica Rutkowski for PizzaRev | April 8, 2015 | 2:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara will soon be home to PizzaRev, a build-your-own artisanal pizza concept that has earned a loyal following of Southern California fans for its fresh take on an American favorite.

The new Santa Barbara restaurant, scheduled to open this month at 12 W. De la Guerra St., will host a Job Fair at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Thursday, April 9.

“PizzaRev offers a completely customizable dining experience; we empower guests to create their perfect pizza — from a rich list of pizza sauces and toppings to our 'Rev It Up' counter featuring 14 different spices and sauces to add to their creation,” said Nicholas Eckerman, COO of PizzaRev. “We are recruiting high-energy, passionate employees who are excited to join an innovative brand that is creating an entirely new pizza experience.”

PizzaRev Santa Barbara will bring 30 to 40 new jobs to the area and is looking for team members to help guests "craft" their pizzas and fire them up in less than three minutes in an open-flame, stone-bed oven.

PizzaRev’s “Craft Your Own” pizza making process begins with a friendly greeting from a PizzaRev “crafter” who assists each guest in customizing a personal 11-inch pizza. Construction starts with the crust selection, either original or gluten-free, each one pressed into a thin canvas from a plump, homemade dough ball. Guests then choose from four signature sauces, including a savory organic red sauce, a creamy white alfredo and a spicy-sweet BBQ. Finally, the masterpiece is completed with favorite selections from an array of all-natural cheeses and 30-plus fresh ingredients, ranging from traditional toppings like pepperoni and ground beef to premium selections including sweet fennel sausage, fresh-sliced basil and arugula. Each pizza, no matter how many ingredients are selected, is $8.25.

— Monica Rutkowski is the marketing director for PizzaRev.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 