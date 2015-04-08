PizzaRev Bringing Build-Your-Own Concept to Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara will soon be home to PizzaRev, a build-your-own artisanal pizza concept that has earned a loyal following of Southern California fans for its fresh take on an American favorite.

The new Santa Barbara restaurant, scheduled to open this month at 12 W. De la Guerra St., will host a Job Fair at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Thursday, April 9.

“PizzaRev offers a completely customizable dining experience; we empower guests to create their perfect pizza — from a rich list of pizza sauces and toppings to our 'Rev It Up' counter featuring 14 different spices and sauces to add to their creation,” said Nicholas Eckerman, COO of PizzaRev. “We are recruiting high-energy, passionate employees who are excited to join an innovative brand that is creating an entirely new pizza experience.”

PizzaRev Santa Barbara will bring 30 to 40 new jobs to the area and is looking for team members to help guests "craft" their pizzas and fire them up in less than three minutes in an open-flame, stone-bed oven.

PizzaRev’s “Craft Your Own” pizza making process begins with a friendly greeting from a PizzaRev “crafter” who assists each guest in customizing a personal 11-inch pizza. Construction starts with the crust selection, either original or gluten-free, each one pressed into a thin canvas from a plump, homemade dough ball. Guests then choose from four signature sauces, including a savory organic red sauce, a creamy white alfredo and a spicy-sweet BBQ. Finally, the masterpiece is completed with favorite selections from an array of all-natural cheeses and 30-plus fresh ingredients, ranging from traditional toppings like pepperoni and ground beef to premium selections including sweet fennel sausage, fresh-sliced basil and arugula. Each pizza, no matter how many ingredients are selected, is $8.25.

— Monica Rutkowski is the marketing director for PizzaRev.