Plainclothes Police Arrest Man on Charges of Drug Dealing

Santa Barbara — Fernando Gilberto Munoz, 38, was arrested last Thursday on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia for sale, as well as for lying to a peace officer.



According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, Munoz was approached by plainclothes police at around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of East Montecito Street, for riding his bicycle without the required bike light. When the plainclothes officers contacted Munoz, he attempted to sell them drugs, using a fake name. Munoz was found to be in possession of about 7 grams of cocaine base, metamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The officers also found him to be on probation and under two outstanding felony warrants.

Santa Barbara — Officers arrested Richard Kirenga Friday morning on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer. The 29-year-old was the subject of a call made to the police because he refused to leave Casa Esperanza. While being questioned and pat down by the police at the shelter, Kirenga suddenly swung in the direction of one of the officers with his right hand, which was holding a rock. The rock scraped the right side of the officer’s head, and Kirenga was subdued by a taser. He was subsequently taken into custody. The injured police officer was treated for his abrasion.