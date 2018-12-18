Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, December 18 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Pipeline Attorneys Ask Court for New Trial After Santa Barbara Convictions for Refugio Oil Spill

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 18, 2018 | 8:48 p.m.

The pipeline company convicted of multiple criminal charges related to the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill has filed a motion asking a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge to reconsider some of the verdicts, or grant a new trial.

Plains All American Pipeline operates Line 901, which ruptured and caused the May 2015 crude oil spill near Refugio State Beach on the Gaviota Coast.

In September, a jury issued guilty verdicts on nine criminal counts, including for charges of knowingly discharging oil into state waters and failing to follow a material provision of an oil contingency plan.

Jurors also issued a not-guilty verdict on one count, and a mistrial was declared on three counts after the jury was unable to reach verdicts on those charges.

Plains attorneys wrote in a court motion that the conviction of Count 1 “must be set aside because it resulted from critically incorrect jury instructions, insufficient evidence and prosecutorial misconduct in open defiance of the court’s evidentiary rulings on the most important issues,” according to court documents.

If not, attorneys argued, the court should grant a new trial for three of the counts: Count 1, Count 4 and Count 15.

The jury issued a guilty verdict for Count 1, “the crime of knowingly discharging oil, or reasonably should have known that its actions would cause the discharge of oil, into the waters of the state,” which is a felony; and for Count 4, “knowingly failing to follow a material provision of an applicable oil contingency plan,” which is a misdemeanor; and for Count 15, “unlawfully discharging oil or waste to surface or subsurface waters or land by oil field operations,” a misdemeanor.

Plains was also found guilty of several counts of unlawfully taking marine mammals; birds; and a grunion, sea hare or thornback, according to court documents.

The motion filed by Plains attorneys alleges that the court gave incorrect jury instructions, and prosecutors misrepresented evidence.

The prosecution team – led by the California Attorney General’s Office and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office – filed a response opposing the motion and refuting the allegations.

Judge James Herman heard arguments in a Dec. 13 hearing, and is expected to issue a ruling on Jan. 9, according to court documents.

Sentencing for the case was continued as well.

Since the company itself was charged in criminal court, not individuals, the sentence will likely involve substantial fines.

Plains All American Pipeline was initially indicted on 46 criminal counts, and one employee was also charged, but the court dismissed all but 13 charges before trial.

Federal regulators determined that Plains failed to detect the Refugio Oil Spill and the pipeline corrosion that caused it, according to a post-disaster report issued in 2016.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration shut down Plains’ Santa Barbara County crude oil transportation pipelines shortly after the rupture, and the company has filed applications to replace its pipelines rather than restart the existing ones.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 