Pipeline Attorneys Ask Court for New Trial After Santa Barbara Convictions for Refugio Oil Spill

The pipeline company convicted of multiple criminal charges related to the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill has filed a motion asking a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge to reconsider some of the verdicts, or grant a new trial.

Plains All American Pipeline operates Line 901, which ruptured and caused the May 2015 crude oil spill near Refugio State Beach on the Gaviota Coast.

In September, a jury issued guilty verdicts on nine criminal counts, including for charges of knowingly discharging oil into state waters and failing to follow a material provision of an oil contingency plan.

Jurors also issued a not-guilty verdict on one count, and a mistrial was declared on three counts after the jury was unable to reach verdicts on those charges.

Plains attorneys wrote in a court motion that the conviction of Count 1 “must be set aside because it resulted from critically incorrect jury instructions, insufficient evidence and prosecutorial misconduct in open defiance of the court’s evidentiary rulings on the most important issues,” according to court documents.

If not, attorneys argued, the court should grant a new trial for three of the counts: Count 1, Count 4 and Count 15.

The jury issued a guilty verdict for Count 1, “the crime of knowingly discharging oil, or reasonably should have known that its actions would cause the discharge of oil, into the waters of the state,” which is a felony; and for Count 4, “knowingly failing to follow a material provision of an applicable oil contingency plan,” which is a misdemeanor; and for Count 15, “unlawfully discharging oil or waste to surface or subsurface waters or land by oil field operations,” a misdemeanor.

Plains was also found guilty of several counts of unlawfully taking marine mammals; birds; and a grunion, sea hare or thornback, according to court documents.

The motion filed by Plains attorneys alleges that the court gave incorrect jury instructions, and prosecutors misrepresented evidence.

The prosecution team – led by the California Attorney General’s Office and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office – filed a response opposing the motion and refuting the allegations.

Judge James Herman heard arguments in a Dec. 13 hearing, and is expected to issue a ruling on Jan. 9, according to court documents.

Sentencing for the case was continued as well.

Since the company itself was charged in criminal court, not individuals, the sentence will likely involve substantial fines.

Plains All American Pipeline was initially indicted on 46 criminal counts, and one employee was also charged, but the court dismissed all but 13 charges before trial.

Federal regulators determined that Plains failed to detect the Refugio Oil Spill and the pipeline corrosion that caused it, according to a post-disaster report issued in 2016.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration shut down Plains’ Santa Barbara County crude oil transportation pipelines shortly after the rupture, and the company has filed applications to replace its pipelines rather than restart the existing ones.

