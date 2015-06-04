Plains Pipeline Corrosion Raises New Questions About Refugio Oil Spill

Concerns over accuracy of past inspections causes regulators to shut down both Plains pipelines in Santa Barbara County

With the revelation that the ruptured Plains All American Pipeline crude oil line near Refugio Beach was badly corroded, investigations are turning to past inspection and maintenance records for all of the company's pipelines in Santa Barbara County.

In the wake of that discovery, Federal regulators have ordered a shutdown of Line 903, the 130-mile pipeline that carries crude north from Gaviota to Sisquoc and then into Kern County, until a full review is done.

That's the same scrutiny levied against the ruptured Line 901, which caused the May 19 spill near Refugio State Beach in southern Santa Barbara County.

Focus may now expand from the absence of automatic shut-off valves to include corrosion detection and evaluating how accurate these in-line inspections are, as well as the importance of confirmation digs.

Plains conducts in-line inspections every three years, according to company officials, and these tests use “smart pigs,” cylindrical diagnostic tools that travel through the lines and can sense potential cracks or metal loss in the steel pipeline.

Santa Barbara County doesn’t have regulatory jurisdiction over this particular pipeline’s operations or safety, since the company won a legal victory decades ago to keep federal oversight of its interstate carrier pipeline.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, PHMSA, is the federal regulatory agency for this pipeline and conducts investigations, inspections and enforcement actions.

Results from a May 5 in-line inspection on Line 901 showed 45-percent metal loss in the area of the spill, but nothing as bad as what inspectors on the scene describe as a 1/16-inch-thick area, according to PHMSA.

There was a 6-inch hole found near the bottom of the failed pipe, which PHMSA classified as a rupture.

"A lot of times, corrosion leaks are going to be at the bottom of the pipe because that's the place water can get to the pipe the easiest,” said Tom Meisner of Pipeline Knowledge Development, a pipeline consultant and author of "Oil and Gas Pipelines in Nontechnical Language."

Large steel crude oil pipelines like this have walls that are typically one-quarter inch or one-half inch thick, he said.

According to PHMSA, the results from the in-line inspection Plains ordered in 2012 show 99 spots with metal loss on the 130-mile line, but it’s unclear how many of those places were physically checked for possible repair and maintenance work.

There were three repairs done in the area of the ruptured pipe section after the 2012 inspection, due to external corrosion, according to PHMSA.

It’s unclear how the pipeline corrosion at the ruptured site got so extensive without any action taken, or whether it was noticed before the most recent inspection.

To prevent external corrosion, Plains uses an "impressed current cathodic protection" (CP) system, and levels measured during the pipe excavation were adequate, wrote Jeffrey Wiese, PHMSA’s associate administrator for pipeline safety.

“External corrosion with CP at this level would not be expected,” he wrote.

The May 5 inspection found four other areas of the Plains pipeline with “pipe anomalies,” and there was extensive corrosion on the outside of the pipe in the three areas investigated so far, according to PHMSA.

The metal loss ranged between 54 percent and 74 percent of the original pipe wall thickness.

"To prevent pipelines and other steel structures from corroding, you can coat them with insulating material,” Meisner said. “This pipe would have been coated with material on the outside that would basically keep current from flowing."

"If the coating worked perfectly, then there'd be no need for impressed current, but because the coating doesn't always work perfectly, they're trying to make sure the pipe is always the cathode — and that's why it's called cathodic protection — and not the anode."

It's a way of diverting the corrosion away from the pipe by directing electrical current.

Federal Inspections and Enforcement Action

The location of the spill out of Line 901 has been designated as an area that could affect a "high consequence" area, which means the operator is required to be more proactive with prevention and safety efforts to protect public safety and the environment, according to PHMSA.

It’s unclear when PHMSA last inspected either of the Plains pipelines in Santa Barbara County.

In 2014, inspectors conducted no site-specific field inspections, two targeted inspections (for a total of eight days), and two system-wide program inspections (for a total of 13 days) for Plains facilities.

Plains operates 6,437 miles of oil pipelines in the country, and 480 of those are in California.

"PHMSA basically does audits periodically that are risk-based,” according to Meisner. “PHMSA considers companies records, and audits companies with poorer performance records more frequently.”

According to PHMSA enforcement action, Plains reported a range of 11 to 34 incidents per year between 2006 and 2014, which spilled a total of 15,897 barrels of oil (667,674 gallons).

PHMSA initiated 21 cases against Plains and sent warning letters in many of the cases, with a total of $284,000 in penalties proposed. Within those 21 cases, there were 11 mentions of corrosion control as an enforcement issue.

Because of the investigation into the spill, there has been no information about the condition of the pipeline or possible causes of the rupture. Plains hasn’t come out with a total amount of spilled crude oil but initially estimated the spill at 21,000 gallons.

They later amended that to say about 21,000 gallons could have spilled into the ocean, with a total of 101,000 gallons total spilled on land and sea.

PHMSA issued a corrective action order to Plains on May 21, requiring the company to shut down the pipe immediately and submit an analysis report of the cause of the spill.

Plains had to follow a PHMSA-approved work plan to remove the piece of ruptured pipe that’s being tested, and has to submit a startup plan before it begins operating the pipeline again.

The PHMSA corrective order states that Plains discovered the failure at 1:30 p.m. May 19 and reported it to the National Response Center at 2:56 p.m. that day. There was another call reporting “unknown sheen” near Refugio State Park at 12:43 p.m.

A PHMSA inspector is at the undisclosed Ohio metallurgical laboratory to observe the pipe testing, and investigators “will evaluate any mechanical, procedural or human factors that may have contributed to the failure or its impact on people and the environment,” the agency said in a statement last week.

“These investigations will guide the agency’s direction to Plains on whether additional actions are needed to restore the line’s integrity, determine if non-compliance contributed to the failure, and if additional PHMSA enforcement is necessary.”

PHMSA has 139 federal inspectors and enforcement staff and “over 300 state inspectors” for regulatory oversight, and Congress has authorized funding for another 98 inspection and enforcement positions for the 2015-16 year.

In 2014, the organization spent 44 percent of its staff time inspecting pipeline facilities for compliance and 6 percent investigating pipeline system failures. The rest of the time was spent on “communicating with stakeholders,” training, construction oversight and “teamwork.”

A 2011 New York Times story found that PHMSA lacks inspectors and rarely levies fines for spills, “leaving too much of the regulatory control in the hands of pipeline operators themselves.”

The organization has been leaderless for months, and President Barack Obama nominated a new administrator on May 29, soon after a letter questioning PHMSA's oversight sent by California Senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein, and Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey.

The letter questions the lack of automatic shut-off valves, Plains' response time to the spill and the lack of responding agencies used in the clean-up effort.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has also asked PHMSA for answers regarding oversight and inspection history of the Plains pipeline. She asked for a local hearing into the cause and response to the Refugio oil spill, including “the adequacy of current federal spill detection and prevention regulations.”

Additionally, she put forward an amendment Wednesday, that was passed by Congress, to push PHMSA to update pipeline safety standards. Congress passed the Pipeline Safety, Regulatory Certainty, and Job Creation Act in 2011 unanimously, which required PHMSA to update those standards, but it hasn't been done, according to a press release from Capps' office.

"The (2011) law required PHMSA to issue rules requiring automatic shutoff valves on new pipelines and strengthen requirements for the inclusion of leak detection technologies on pipelines," her office said in a statement. "It required these rules to be finalized by January 2014, but PHMSA has yet to even issue a proposed rule on these regulations."

The amendment passed this week would set aside $1 million of PHMSA's current budget to finalize those rules.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.