Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:02 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Plains All American Pipeline Appears in Santa Barbara Court for Refugio Oil Spill Charges

46-count criminal felony and misdemeanor indictment against oil company, one employee is unsealed by the court

Santa Barbara Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod, right, and California Deputy Attorney General Brett Morris, second from right, appear in Superior Court for the criminal case against Plains All American Pipeline for the Refugio Oil Spill.
Santa Barbara Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod, right, and California Deputy Attorney General Brett Morris, second from right, appear in Superior Court for the criminal case against Plains All American Pipeline for the Refugio Oil Spill.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 2, 2016 | 11:04 a.m.

The 46-criminal-count indictment against Plains All American Pipeline and employee James Buchanan was unsealed Thursday as the defendants appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Plains is responsible for the Refugio Oil Spill on May 19, 2015, that originated from a pipeline rupture in the company’s 24-inch crude oil transportation line that runs along the Gaviota Coast.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and California Attorney General’s Office jointly announced the criminal indictment by a Santa Barbara County Grand Jury on May 17, two days before federal regulators released their final investigative report on the spill that found Plains failed to detect the spill and the corrosion that caused it.

Plains was charged with four felony charges and 42 misdemeanor charges for discharging a pollutant into state waters, knowingly making a false or misleading oil spill report to the California Office of Emergency Services, failing to notify the National Response Center within one hour after confirmation of a pipeline release of oil, and violating Fish and Game code by taking protected and migratory birds, and other animals (which died as a result of the spill).

Buchanan, 41, an environmental and regulatory compliance specialist for Plains, was charged with three misdemeanors for failing to immediately notify authorities after confirming the spill and the source of the spill.

On Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod and Deputy Attorney General Brett Morris appeared in court for the prosecution.

Plains All American Pipeline employee James Buchanan appears in Superior Court Thursday morning. He was charged with three misdemeanor charges for failing to immediately report the Refugio Oil Spill. Click to view larger
Plains All American Pipeline employee James Buchanan appears in Superior Court Thursday morning. He was charged with three misdemeanor charges for failing to immediately report the Refugio Oil Spill.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Buchanan, who appeared in court and is being released on his own recognizance, is represented by attorney Richard Novak.

Plains was required to send a representative to court because the company faces felony charges, but that person was not identified in court. The company is being represented by several attorneys, including Susan Yu.

Plains’ attorneys have filed a motion to seal portions of the indictment — not including the charges — and the Grand Jury transcripts. The District Attorney’s Office is objecting to the seal, but those documents will remain sealed until the hearing on the motion, Weichbrod said. 

Judge Clifford Anderson continued the arraignment hearing for Plains and Buchanan to June 30.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Criminal Indictment Against Plains All American Pipeline, James Colby Buchanan by Santa Barbara County Gran...

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 