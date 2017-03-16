Plan Before You Party on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the nation’s favorite holidays to celebrate and party. Unfortunately, too many people are taking to the roads after drinking, making the holiday one of our most dangerous.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 252 people lost their lives in drunk driving-related crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period from 2011-2015. More than a fourth of them were killed in drunk driving crashes that occurred in the early morning, post-party hours of midnight to 6 a.m. in the morning.

The Goleta Police Department and the California Office of Traffic Safety are teaming up in an effort to reach all drivers this St. Patrick’s Day with an important life-saving message and warning: Don’t Drive Impaired by Drugs or Alcohol.

The Goleta Police Department will deploy additional officers on special DUI Saturation Patrols specifically to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment. In addition to this St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort, all Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies and CHP Officers will be on heightened alert, ready to stop and arrest any impaired driver throughout the long weekend.

“These needless deaths can be prevented,” said Lieutenant Kevin Huddle, Chief of Police Services for the City of Goleta.

“Planning a sober ride home before the party begins is the first step in staying safe on St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t wait until you’ve already been drinking to make your transportation decision. Designate your sober driver in advance, and never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking.”

If you plan to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day, follow these tips to stay safe:

» Before celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year, decide whether you’ll drink or you’ll drive. You can’t do both. “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving”

» If you are planning to drive, commit to staying sober. If you have been out drinking and then get behind the wheel, you run the risk of causing a crash or being arrested for DUI.

» Drugs such as many prescription medications, marijuana or illicit drugs can also cause impairment and unsafe driving, leading to a DUI. When mixed with even a small amount of alcohol the affects can be compounded.

» If you have been drinking, call a taxi, a sober friend or family member or use public transportation. You can download the Designated Driver VIP free mobile app, ​“DDVIP,” for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The feature-packed app even has social media tie-ins and even a tab for the non-DD to call Uber, Lyft or Curb.

» Help those around you be responsible as well. Walking while impaired can also be deadly, as a lack of attention could put you at risk of being hit by a vehicle. If someone you know is impaired by alcohol or drugs, do not let them get behind the wheel. Help them find a sober ride home.

This enforcement effort is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration who reminds everyone to be alert and ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 911’ if you see a dangerous driver, call immediately!

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.