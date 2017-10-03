Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Plan Your Escape in Case of a Fire

By Battalion Chief Brian Federmann for Lompoc Fire Department | October 3, 2017 | 4:26 p.m.

To kick off Fire Prevention Week, the Lompoc Fire Department will hold an open house 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Fire Station 1, 115 South G St.

With the theme — Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out — the focus of this year’s campaign is to impress upon community members the importance of having an escape plan in the event of a fire.

To that end, the Lompoc Fire Department is joining with the National Fire Protection Association during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-14, to educate local residents about how vital it is to have an escape plan, and practice it with their families twice a year.

The department is inviting community members to visit the open house at Fire Station 1, where there will be interactive displays showcasing health and safety, tours of the fire station and equipment, and lessons in hands-only CPR.

For more information, contact Fire Station 1, 736-4513.

— Battalion Chief Brian Federmann for Lompoc Fire Department.

 
