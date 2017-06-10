Pilot Injured as Plane Crashes in Mountains Northeast of Carpinteria

Emergency personnel responded Saturday afternoon to a plane crash in the mountains northeast of Carpinteria.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter located the crash site, which is near Jameson Lake in Los Padres National Forest, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The pilot of the light plane, believed to be the only person aboard, suffered significant injuries, Zaniboni said, and a second helicopter with a hoist and paramedic was dispatched to rescue him.

He was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The pilot’s name as not released, but his injuries included two broken legs, according to Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, which was the lead agency responding to the crash.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.