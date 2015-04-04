Plane Crashes in Orcutt Strawberry Field; Pilot Injured but Passengers Unhurt

Mechanical failure cited as possible cause of emergency landing

A small plane crash-landed in an Orcutt strawberry field Saturday, but the three people on board survived, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The pilot suffered minor injuries in the crash, but his two passengers were unhurt.

At 11:44 a.m., a Piper Cherokee Arrow aircraft made an emergency landing in a strawberry field just east of Highway 101 and Clark Avenue, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

On board the plane were the pilot, his son and his son’s fiancée, Zaniboni said.

He said the plane appeared to have been brought down by mechanical failure.

“The pilot was complaining of some minor injuries, some scrapes and bruises,” Zaniboni said.

County firefighters responded with three engines and a battalion chief, and a Santa Maria Fire Department engine also was on the scene.

As of 12:15 p.m., the plane was still in the field, awaiting investigation, Zaniboni said.

The pilot’s identity was not disclosed.

