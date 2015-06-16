PlanMember Services of Carpinteria Ranked No. 1 by Magazine for Fee-Based Revenues

The June issue of Financial Planning magazine shows that Carpinteria-based PlanMember Services ranks as the No. 1 independent broker dealer for fee-based revenues as a percentage of total revenues at 58.3 percent for the period ending Dec. 31, 2014.

PlanMember has maintained the top ranking for 10 out of 11 years since 2004 (2004-12, 2014) and was No. 2 in 2013.

"PlanMember has continued to set itself apart by assisting our financial centers and individual financial professionals in building and growing their fee-based business practices. We are very proud of this core competency, as it has enabled our partners to focus more on gathering assets and retaining and growing client and household relationships," Chief Executive Officer Jon Ziehl said.

PlanMember is proud to be ranked in Financial Planning magazine’s list of top independent broker/dealers.

PlanMember Securities Corporation has been an industry-leading broker/dealer for nearly three decades. With corporate offices in Carpinteria, PlanMember has 500 registered representatives across the country, $8 billion assets under management, and over 140,000 customer accounts. PlanMember is an approved retirement plan provider for 3,200 school districts and nonprofit organizations nationwide. PlanMember Securities is a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor, and member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information about the company, contact Richard Ford at 800.874.6910 x2400 or [email protected].