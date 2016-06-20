Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Planned Parenthood honors legacy donor at the dedication of Trescher Terrace

By Julie Mickelberry for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, Inc. | June 20, 2016 | 11:43 p.m.

On Thursday, June 16, over fifty current and past Board members kicked off Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties’ (PPSBVSLO) President’s Reception with the dedication of Trescher Terrace at the organization’s administrative headquarters in Santa Barbara.

Board members, including Supervisor Janet Wolf, former mayor Sheila Lodge, philanthropists Jean Schuyler and Judy Stapelmann, and current Planned Parenthood Board Chair Deborah Longstaff Lynch, joined Jenna Tosh, President & CEO, in a celebration that reflected Susan Trescher’s commitment to advocating for women’s social and economic advancement, as well as her fun-loving spirit. A number of family and friends attended the dedication along with Susan’s beloved dog, Smokey. 

At the reception, Jenna Tosh honored Susan Trescher’s memory and legacy with the terrace dedication and unveiling of a gorgeous mosaic tile plaque, which reads: In memory of Susan Shea Trescher (1928-2012) with gratitude for her $1.5 million legacy gift to our endowment and her lifetime commitment to advocating for women. Trescher’s legacy gift will help ensure that future generations of women, men and teens have access to high-quality reproductive health care that is delivered with compassion and without judgement, no matter what.

One in four women in California has visited a Planned Parenthood health center at least once in her life. With five health centers along California’s Central Coast, PPSBVSLO proudly helps women, men and teens lead healthy lives by providing compassionate reproductive health services, including life-saving cancer screenings, contraception, sex education and testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections. PPSBVSLO is an essential community resource, providing care to over 36,000 patients each year.

Planned Parenthood is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men, and young people, and the nation’s largest provider of sex education. One in five women in the U.S. has visited a Planned Parenthood health center at least once in her life.

For more information visit the website, or call (805) 963-2445.

– Julie Mickelberry is the Vice President of Community Engagement for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, Inc.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 