Planned Parenthood honors legacy donor at the dedication of Trescher Terrace

On Thursday, June 16, over fifty current and past Board members kicked off Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties’ (PPSBVSLO) President’s Reception with the dedication of Trescher Terrace at the organization’s administrative headquarters in Santa Barbara.

Board members, including Supervisor Janet Wolf, former mayor Sheila Lodge, philanthropists Jean Schuyler and Judy Stapelmann, and current Planned Parenthood Board Chair Deborah Longstaff Lynch, joined Jenna Tosh, President & CEO, in a celebration that reflected Susan Trescher’s commitment to advocating for women’s social and economic advancement, as well as her fun-loving spirit. A number of family and friends attended the dedication along with Susan’s beloved dog, Smokey.

At the reception, Jenna Tosh honored Susan Trescher’s memory and legacy with the terrace dedication and unveiling of a gorgeous mosaic tile plaque, which reads: In memory of Susan Shea Trescher (1928-2012) with gratitude for her $1.5 million legacy gift to our endowment and her lifetime commitment to advocating for women. Trescher’s legacy gift will help ensure that future generations of women, men and teens have access to high-quality reproductive health care that is delivered with compassion and without judgement, no matter what.

One in four women in California has visited a Planned Parenthood health center at least once in her life. With five health centers along California’s Central Coast, PPSBVSLO proudly helps women, men and teens lead healthy lives by providing compassionate reproductive health services, including life-saving cancer screenings, contraception, sex education and testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections. PPSBVSLO is an essential community resource, providing care to over 36,000 patients each year.

– Julie Mickelberry is the Vice President of Community Engagement for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, Inc.