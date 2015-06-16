Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Planned Parenthood Launches Mobile App for STD Tests

By Julie Mickelberry for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties | June 16, 2015 | 9:52 a.m.

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, Inc. launched a new mobile app that allows users to order confidential chlamydia and gonorrhea testing through their mobile phone and, if they test positive, request treatment through the app or at a local Planned Parenthood health center.

Planned Parenthood Direct™ is available for download through the Android or Apple app store to California residents. Downloading Planned Parenthood Direct™ is free. Cost to order the home STD test kit is $149 and users can pay through the app using a credit or debit card.

“People trust Planned Parenthood to be there for them with accurate information and quality reproductive health care,” said Jenna Tosh Ph.D., President & CEO. “Now you can trust Planned Parenthood Direct™ to provide you with confidential, nonjudgmental reproductive health care in the privacy of your own home.

Once ordered, the Planned Parenthood Direct™ test kit will arrive in discreet packaging and will include simple instructions for use. Users send a urine sample to our Planned Parenthood labs and receive the results privately through our secure app.

If test results are positive, users are informed how to obtain treatment. Planned Parenthood Direct™ uses the same trusted STD tests that patients take in our health centers.

“We developed Planned Parenthood Direct™ to meet the unique needs of young, on-the-go people who may be too busy to visit their local Planned Parenthood health center or for people who may feel more comfortable with the privacy that a mail-in STD test provides,” said Tosh. “You can count on Planned Parenthood to be with you every step of the way.”

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, Inc. helps empower individuals and families to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health by providing high-quality health services, comprehensive sex education, and advocacy. 

More than 37,000 women, men and teens annually visit our five health centers throughout Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties. For over fifty years, we have been the region’s most trusted provider of reproductive health care.  For more information call 1.800.230.PLAN or visit www.ppsbvslo.org for the health center nearest you.

— Julie Mickelberry is the Vice President of Public Policy and Communications for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.
              

 

