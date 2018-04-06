Planned Parenthood Makes a Big Splash at the Birds and Bees Bash

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties’ annual event was held on March 14 at the Coral Casino.

The “Birds and Bees Bash” celebrated PPSBVSLO friends and their generous support for the health care organization’s commonsense approach to women’s health and well-being — an approach based on respect for an individual’s right to make informed, independent decisions about health, sex, and family planning.

At the event, PPSBVSLO’s Board Chair, Deborah Lynch, recognized longtime volunteer, supporter and contributor, Joan Wells, with the Jean K. Schuyler Award for her outstanding contribution to PPSBVSLO’s mission through volunteer service.

“I couldn’t sit on the sidelines while the attacks on women’s reproductive rights and family planning escalated,” said Joan Wells.

That was in 1997. Since then, Joan has served a remarkable thirteen years on PPSBVSLO’s Board of Directors, serving two terms as Chair and leading two capital campaign committees which raised more than $13 million for state-of-the-art health centers.

She also served on the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties (PPAFSBVSLO), the advocacy and electoral arm of PPSBVSLO.

“It’s an honor to salute Joan Wells and her ongoing support for Planned Parenthood and women’s health,” said PPSBVSLO President & CEO, Jenna Tosh. “Volunteers like Joan are the backbone of our organization. It is such a pleasure to recognize passionate volunteers who generously give their time to stand with us to advocate for the right to health care, family planning, and comprehensive sexuality education.”

The evening's special guest, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s dynamic President Cecile Richards, inspired supporters with her thoughts on the future of women’s health and reproductive health care access and its role as a driving force for women’s economic success.

“Planned Parenthood is proud to celebrate the incredible progress in women’s health and rights in the past century, and is committed to doubling down on our promise to fight for a better future,” said Richards. “That means expanding access to publicly funded family planning services, supporting medically accurate, age-appropriate sex education for every young person in this country, and making birth control truly available and accessible — over the counter, but always fully covered by insurance with no copay just like all other women’s preventive care.”

With the help of event emcee and Board Member, Mary Olson, the event wrapped up with an exciting paddle raise and silent auction. Proceeds raised from Birds and Bees — an event led by generous co-chairs, Leslie Bhutani (Board Member) and Betsy Manger — fund PPSBVSLO’s high-quality, affordable health care for women, men and young people living along the Central Coast.

— Julie Mickelberry is Vice President of Public Policy and Communications for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.