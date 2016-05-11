Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Planned Parenthood Receives $240,000 Grant for Sex Education in Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

By Julie Mickelberry for Planned Parenthood | May 11, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties received $240,000 in Information and Education (I&E) Program funding from the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health division of the California Department of Public Health to support evidence-based sex education programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. 
The I&E Grant will be distributed over a period of three years.

Funding will support Planned Parenthood efforts to reach teens from high-need communities using Be Proud! Be Responsible!, an evidence based program that provides skills-based information aimed at reducing sexual risk-taking.

The interactive and inclusive program is designed to reach diverse youth ages 13-18 through a medically accurate, multi-media curriculum aimed at increasing consistent and correct condom use and knowledge about pregnancy prevention and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, while decreasing risky sexual behaviors. 

First year program partners include One Step A La Vez, Future Leaders of America, Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara School of Squash and Coast Valley Substance Abuse Treatment Center.

“All young people deserve the sex education and health care they need to stay healthy, as well as support from their families, schools and communities to set goals and decide for themselves if or when they want to become a parent,” said Jenna Tosh, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood. “Planned Parenthood is proud to provide sex education and health services that help teens plan their future and prevent both unintended pregnancies and STDs.”

For over 40 years, the I&E Program, which is funded through the State General Fund, has offered innovative sexual health and life skills education programs in diverse settings, serving youth with the greatest needs throughout California.

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties was one of fourteen grant recipients for the 2016-19 funding cycle.

Last year, over 12,000 teens, young adults and professionals participated in sexual health education provided by Planned Parenthood educators in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

For more information, please contact Planned Parenthood’s education department at 805.722.1519 or visit www.ppsbvslo.org.

Julie Mickelberry is the vice president of community engagement at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 