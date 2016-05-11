Planned Parenthood Receives $240,000 Grant for Sex Education in Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties received $240,000 in Information and Education (I&E) Program funding from the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health division of the California Department of Public Health to support evidence-based sex education programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

The I&E Grant will be distributed over a period of three years.

Funding will support Planned Parenthood efforts to reach teens from high-need communities using Be Proud! Be Responsible!, an evidence based program that provides skills-based information aimed at reducing sexual risk-taking.

The interactive and inclusive program is designed to reach diverse youth ages 13-18 through a medically accurate, multi-media curriculum aimed at increasing consistent and correct condom use and knowledge about pregnancy prevention and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, while decreasing risky sexual behaviors.

First year program partners include One Step A La Vez, Future Leaders of America, Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara School of Squash and Coast Valley Substance Abuse Treatment Center.

“All young people deserve the sex education and health care they need to stay healthy, as well as support from their families, schools and communities to set goals and decide for themselves if or when they want to become a parent,” said Jenna Tosh, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood. “Planned Parenthood is proud to provide sex education and health services that help teens plan their future and prevent both unintended pregnancies and STDs.”

For over 40 years, the I&E Program, which is funded through the State General Fund, has offered innovative sexual health and life skills education programs in diverse settings, serving youth with the greatest needs throughout California.

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties was one of fourteen grant recipients for the 2016-19 funding cycle.

Last year, over 12,000 teens, young adults and professionals participated in sexual health education provided by Planned Parenthood educators in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

For more information, please contact Planned Parenthood’s education department at 805.722.1519 or visit www.ppsbvslo.org.

— Julie Mickelberry is the vice president of community engagement at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties.