Planners OK New Concept for Downtown Santa Maria Traffic

Streetscape plan will move to the City Council for final approval next month

Santa Maria planning commissioners on Wednesday night praised a plan aimed at transforming downtown Santa Maria by envisioning narrower traffic lanes, wider sidewalks, on-street parking and Mission-style furnishings.

The Santa Maria Planning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend the City Council adopt the Downtown Multimodal Streetscape Concept Plan, which focuses on several blocks around Main Street and Broadway.

Commissioner Tom Lopez recused himself from the discussion and vote since his business is located nearby.

“I like the plan quite a bit,” Commissioner Robert Dickerson said.

Commissioner Maribel Hernandez also spoke favorably about various aspects of the plan.

“But I think most importantly, we just need to get going and execute it,” Hernandez said.

“I would love to see our downtown vibrant,” Commission Chairman Tim Seifert added. “I would love to be able to see this come to fruition. I think we have a long ways to go in getting the details worked out, but like the other commissioners said, we’ve got a start and I think we need to keep moving.”

After public outreach, including a pair of community workshops in October 2017, a consultant assembled the conceptual plan for the city’s approval.

“It’s really to give a guide for future design and implementation of what streetscape improvements in this area could look like,” said Neda Zayer, a city planner. “This is high-level concept. There hasn’t been detailed surveys done, or technical studies or traffic analysis."

Matthew Arnold from SERA Architects said the proposal is about transforming the heart of Santa Maria while re-purposing excess space devoted for automobiles and instead using it for bicyclists, pedestrians or outdoor dining.

“This isn’t about re-creating some main street or some other community,” Arnold said, adding they focused on features authentic to Santa Maria while looking to safety improvements.

Mission-style benches, street lights, signs, tree grates, trash receptacles and planters would employ the same theme and color palette.

The plan also calls for shortening the distances for pedestrians crossing the streets by installing “bulb-outs,” or curb extensions to improve safety.

Other features would add short-term on-street parking, install off-street bicycle facilities, and use a material aside from asphalt to highlight intersections.

Santa Maria faces a key hurdle, however, since the heart of its downtown sits at the intersection of two state highways — Main Street, which is Highway 166, and Broadway, which is Highway 135.

Additionally, Main Street is a heavily traveled truck route for vehicles accessing numerous agricultural facilities west of Santa Maria, so that could bring challenges as the city works to make the downtown friendlier for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Once we slow down the traffic, I think that will really help to build the downtown atmosphere that we’re looking for, but we also need think about re-routing the trucks and how we are a big farming community, and how they can get to thier destination,” Hernandez said.

Caltrans planner Terri Persons said discussions have centered on possible alternate routes for trucks and how to educate drivers to use those options.

She added that truck traffic, including the speed they travel and the volume, will need to be studied before any changes are made.

“That impacts what lane width is appropriate for the trucks, because obviously we don’t want to create a situation where the cars or the pedestrians or the bicyclists don’t have adequate space along with the trucks that are driving the route,” Persons said.

Highway 166 (Main Street) also is identified as the route for truck loads headed to Vandenberg Air Force Base since the traffic signal bars are higher than normal.

“Those are the kind of things we need to consider when we’re making changes,” she said.

After hearing from the Caltrans representative, Seifert said he was happy to hear positive talk for reducing truck traffic along Main Street.

“That gives me hope for this,” he said.

The conceptual plan was crafted with a $300,000 grant from Caltrans after several public meetings and surveys to collect residents’ opinions. It will next head to the City Council in mid-January for final approval.

