Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Planning Commission Fumes as General Plan Languishes

Santa Barbara's attempt to update its General Plan has slowed to a crawl, frustrating planning commissioners.

By ROB KUZNIA, NOOZHAWK STAFF WRITER | January 26, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

When it comes to development, Santa Barbara is getting lost in the fog of an identity crisis, and the Planning Commission is growing increasingly frustrated by its current inability to provide a guiding light.

As a local struggle pitting small-town charm versus affordable housing heats up, the Planning Commission is still working on the introductory phase of updating the city’s General Plan — even though the process began four years ago.

Meanwhile, residents have begun making an end-run around the not-so-nimble city process. A preservationist group is collecting signatures to put a measure on the ballot asking voters to lower building-height limits.

(To see a detailed city map showing the existing limits, click here.)

Most Planning Commissioners criticize the city staff for bogging down the General Plan process with details, and for being overly concerned about getting buy-in from everyone. Several commissioners now have invoked Thomas Paine’s famous quote: "Lead, follow or get out of the way."

“There’s a fear of controversy and it has paralyzed the city’s process,” commissioner John Jostes said. “I think it’s happening because people are afraid to tell a story. That story is, ‘What is happening to Santa Barbara?’”

A general plan is a state-required document that must address issues of land use, housing, transportation and seismic safety, among other elements.

Santa Barbara’s plan was first adopted in 1964, and last updated in 1995. The last update took about three years to accomplish.

To date, six of the seven commissioners — with chairman George Myers being the exception — have grumbled about the slow process.

“I tend to be a like-to-get-things-done kind of person,” commissioner Addison Thompson said. “It keeps getting delayed and delayed. The longer you delay, the more changes are occurring (without the benefit of an overarching vision).”

For their part, staff members point out that the General Plan process was put on ice for 18 months ending last fall so they could focus their energy on studying an Upper State Street improvement project.

What’s more, said principal planner John Ledbetter, updating Santa Barbara’s General Plan is a more grueling process than doing so in most other cities, because Santa Barbara has an extra self-imposed element: growth management.

For instance, in 1989 voters approved a law, Measure E, that was designed to slow business growth. The measure sunsets in 2010 and city leaders must decide whether to bring forth another initiative.

Ledbetter also said the process is meant to be community-driven.

"We don’t want to cut the community out of the process for expediency’s sake,” he said.

Although most commissioners agree that the process is taking too long, their views don’t line up as neatly on a bigger question: What is happening to Santa Barbara?

In Jostes’ view, the high cost of living is taking a toll on the city’s workforce — a growing crisis that could one day prove disastrous.

“People are going to face a two-year wait on elective surgery because doctors can’t live in town,” he said. “I mean, that’s pretty frightening.”

The way he sees it, the community is divided into two camps.

“Some of the community wants to be just like we have been for the past 25 years: Single-family houses, quiet neighborhoods, mom-and-pop stores here and there — status quo,” he said. “And another section of the community sees that the status quo is starting to damage the basic social infrastructure that makes Santa Barbara a great place.”

Meanwhile, commissioner Harwood White has publicly lamented the recent spate of taller buildings.

“We have a historic spike in oversized buildings, large buildings,” he said at a recent Planning Commission meeting. “If that continues for the next three years, then the horse is completely out of the barn.”

Commissioner Charmaine Jacobs is worried about another matter: Renters.

“The elephant in the room is almost 60 percent of our population is made up of renters, and they don’t come to forums — we don’t know what their concerns are,” she said. “A decision most people who are renting have to make is the decision to take an equal-paying job in some other city, where they can afford to buy a home, or stay in Santa Barbara and be lifelong renters.”

She said city leaders should think creatively about how to retain this population.

“Some cities have citywide free wireless — that would be kind of cool,” she said. “We have a lot of beautiful communal spaces — downtown, beaches, parks. All benefit renters.”

Jacobs, too, is annoyed by the speed of the process.

“We are spending too much time on our ‘what ifs,’" she said at a recent meeting. “I worry that we are not having enough confidence in our vision. Confidence should carry us through a lot of the fuzzy areas I think we are floundering in. We don’t need to do a poll on ‘What’s your vision.’ We know what that is.”

In March, the Planning Commission will hold a work session looking at land-use development trends. The date has not been set.

To learn more about the General Plan, click here. To visit an interactive Web site asking residents for input on current efforts to update the General Plan, click here.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 