Planning for Future While Living with Alzheimer’s

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease makes planning for the future more important than ever. Concerns about care provision and programs that can help offset costs mean families need accurate information about legal and financial planning specific to the disease.

Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease is an interactive two-part program where participants will have a chance to learn about legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access nearby legal and financial resources.

The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the course Legal and Financial 3-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Dick DeWees Senior Center 1120 W Ocean Ave., Lompoc. The program will cover information for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

Topics covered will include:

» Making legal plans that fit your needs

» Legal documents you’ll need and what they mean for everyone involved

» How to find legal and financial assistance

» Practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care

» Tax deductions and credits

» Government programs that can help pay for care

Call 272-3900 to register in advance. Seating is limited.

To find out about other dates and locations for local classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.