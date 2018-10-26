Friday, October 26 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Plans Remain Unsettled for Santa Barbara Zoo’s Surviving Elephant, Little Mac

Officials say they don't plan to bring in another Asian elephant after death of Sujatha

Santa Barbara Zoo’s remaining Asian elephant, Little Mac. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Zoo’s remaining Asian elephant, Little Mac, enjoys some hay on Friday. Officials say they don’t plan to bring in another Asian elephant after death of Sujatha. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 26, 2018 | 2:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo doesn’t plan to get more elephants following the euthanasia of one of its oldest residents.

For the past week, the female Asian elephant called Little Mac is living mostly alone at the zoo after her life-long companion, an Asian elephant called Sujatha, was euthanized in her exhibit after experiencing many challenges related to old age, particularly arthritis and its associated pain.

Sujatha’s health had recently begun declining.

Little Mac, 47, was living at the zoo with Sujatha since July 1972. The zoo received the two elephants from a zoo in India.

After Sujatha’s death, Little Mac was given access to her remains to grieve, and staff and outside elephant experts were assessing her welfare.

The beloved animal is well-cared for and content, zoo CEO Rich Block said on Friday. She is eating, gaining weight and sleeping according to her normal patterns, he said. 

“Four full-time people are caring for her,” Block said of the animal care staff. “Little Mac is very well and better than we anticipated. Her response has been good.”

Animal lovers gathered around Little Mac’s exhibit Friday morning and watched her eat vegetation and demonstrate her dirt-throwing skills.

The Santa Barbara Zoo entered into a memorandum of understanding with the San Diego Zoo Global that when an elephant dies, they would receive the surviving elephant, zoo officials said in a news release.

Within the next week, the Santa Diego zoo’s director of animal welfare plans to visit the Santa Barbara Zoo and assess Little Mac’s condition and the appropriateness of introducing her to a new exhibit, new herd or new caregivers.

As of Friday, zoo officials said, they cannot determine the future for the elephant because her physical condition and behaviors will dictate how staff proceed.

All decisions will be based on actions that promote Little Mac’s well-being, Block said. 

Block said Little Mac has a number of special needs and medical conditions that require significant attention from her caregivers. 

Sending her to an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-affiliated sanctuary in Tennessee is a possible option, but not a likely solution due to her needs. The AZA sets standards for elephant management.

Little Mac is missing teeth and requires her food to be ground up.

The zoo does not have the space to expand its elephant exhibit to meet the AZA’s current requirements. The AZA’s elephant program focuses on having bigger herds, breeding bulls and larger exhibits.

The zoo also doesn’t have the needed configuration in the exhibit barn to introduce a new elephant to Little Mac. 

It’s not clear that it’s in Little Mac’s best interest to introduce the stress of moving, and placing her in a situation with new elephants, new keepers and new surroundings.

"Moving is stressful because it's a long process," Block said. 

Block said Little Mac has benefited from three things in her lifetime: Sujatha, the keepers who care for her daily, and the exhibit she calls home.

“She has three constants,” Block said. “When you take Sujatha out of the equation, you still have two of those constants for her that she can relate to. 

“Those are important,” he continued. “What we don’t know is in the absence of Sujatha, what changes may take place.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

