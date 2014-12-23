Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:07 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

‘Play With Me, Learn With Me’ Parent/Child Workshops to Begin in January at Goleta Library

By Anne Curtin for the Goleta Library | December 23, 2014 | 8:30 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System announces the next sessions of the very popular “Play With Me, Learn With Me” parent/child workshop series for parents and caregivers with children ages 1 to 3.

The series of informational and fun meetings will begin Saturday, Jan. 10 and continue each Saturday through Feb. 7, from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room of the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. Pre-registration is required for this five-week program.

“Play With Me, Learn With Me” workshops provide an opportunity for parents to teach their young children early concepts like colors, patterns, shapes and sequences through play, stories, songs, crafts, nursery rhymes and other developmental activities. Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to speak with a different community expert each week on topics of interest such as nutrition, dental health, common stages in the life of young families and much more. Librarians will be present to help find books and other materials on parenting topics as well as fun, learning materials for children.

This project is made possible through funding by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, and administered by California State Library. The Friends of the Goleta Library co-sponsors the program.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 