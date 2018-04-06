Family Atmosphere Gives Players a Development Edge at Brady Tennis Camps

It’s safe to say that the Brady family is all about tennis.

Kevin Brady, director of Brady Tennis Camps, played tennis at the nationally ranked University of Kansas before the program was disbanded, and was an NAIA All-American at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kan., in 1983. His brother, Kip, was a pro tennis player after an All-American career at UC Santa Barbara, and his sister, Kara, played for national powerhouse University of San Diego.

With all this experience behind the scenes, parents can send their kids to Brady Tennis Camps knowing that their children are getting excellent instruction in tennis for experienced professionals.

During their week at camp, kids work on drills, their strokes and strategy, and each day has a different focus for students. The themes for the days include ground strokes, net play, foot work, strategy for singles and doubles, specialty shots, angles and top spins.

Along with creating focus on different parts of their game, each child has one team that they train with throughout their entire week at camp. While they get time with all the instructors, kids get to bond with their camp family: their teammates and their team coach.

“It’s a family business,” said Kevin Brady, director of 26 years. “Parents feel really safe to have us watch over their kids. Each kid is not just a number.”

As the coaches watch over their team’s progress, each child will get an evaluation from their coach at the end of the camp. The evaluations are meant to help students analyze their own game and growth.

“We try hard to give each camper the personal attention they need,” Brady explained. “We’ve been doing this a long time. Our family is very experienced and can teach in groups and privately, and give more individual attention than just your normal college player.”

Not only will your child get professional, personal instruction, but they will spend their time at the beautiful UCSB campus. Now celebrating its 25th year on campus, Brady is proud of the camp they’ve created.

“We’ve been up there so long now,” he said. “And we keep growing every year.”

This year, the Brady tennis family will continue to grow! Send your child to Brady Tennis Camps for a week of fun tennis instruction and team bonding.

Click here for more information about Brady Tennis Camps, or call 310.798.0333.