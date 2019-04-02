Players Learn Baseball Fundamentals While Making New Freinds at UCSB Baseball Youth Summer Camps

Posted on April 2, 2019 | 12:09 p.m.

Source: Collin Nathanson | Speccial to Noozhawk

Summer is just around the corner, and Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide is officially here

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year's Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Dylan Jones, Assistant Coach for the UCSB Baseball Team, to learn more about their summer camps here in Santa Barbara.

UCSB Baseball

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: UCSB Baseball Youth Summer Camps offer quality instruction in various aspects of the game of baseball. We will provide a fun and positive environment appropriate for all ability levels. Campers will be grouped by age and skill level.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Each day we will spend time on the fundamentals of the game. This will include skills such as the proper way to play catch, field a baseball and swing the bat. We will also play a variety of games that will give the campers a chance to use their skills and have a lot of fun.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: The age range for our summer camp is 6-13.

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: We have been running summer youth camps for the past few summers. We do get a lot of return campers as we really want to leave a lasting impact on each individual and get them excited about baseball and the Gauchos.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: The goal of our summer camp is to give the campers the enjoyment of being outside, playing with their friends and learning a lot about baseball.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: Our camp is unique because we aim to influence the campers more than just on the baseball field. We want to teach them how interact with their peers, work hard and have fun in sport.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: We always try and bring in staff that have previously worked with us or are currently working in baseball in some fashion. Each year we will have staff members from our baseball team, softball team and local staff involved with high school or youth baseball. We will spend time before the camp starts going over expectations and goals that we want out of each week of camp. This allows us all to work in unison and give the camper the best experience possible.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?.

A: The best part of our camp is the opportunity to go play baseball with your friends or make new friends while you attend. Our days are jam packed with fundamentals, drills and games, but they are always more fun when you do it with your friends!

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: Our camp is educational in the sense that you have to learn how to be a good teammate and person. Sports and baseball specifically can teach us so many things about life. We make it a high priority to learn to work as a team as well as work on your self.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: The price for one week of camp is $200. If you have more than one family member attending there will be 15% discount. If you attend more than one week of camp you will get 15% off each additional week.

Click here for more information about UCSB Baseball summer camps, or call 805-893-2376.