PlayFest of Santa Barbara Offers Rare Opportunity to See 6 New Plays in One Weekend

Shakespeare said, “The play’s the thing.”

While Hamlet meant something different than we may assume with these words, there is no doubt the Bard would be delighted with what’s on offer this weekend in Santa Barbara: six plays in three venues over the course of one weekend.

PlayFest Santa Barbara presents its Fourth Annual Festival of New Plays, Friday through Sunday. Co-artistic directors R. Michael Gros and Jeffrey Meek, friends from college who reconnected when both ended up in Santa Barbara, joined forces to create this unique theater event.

“PlayFest Santa Barbara was created out of a desire to help assure that future generations of playwrights are supported in their early and midcareer stages of professional development,” Gros told Noozhawk.

“We knew we wanted to do something worth the time and effort beyond just ‘Let’s put on a show.’”

Founded in 2012, for the first three years the festival was presented at Santa Barbara City College, where Gros is on the theater faculty.

“In this fourth season,” he said, “we knew that to fully realize our goal, and to make Santa Barbara a center for new play development, we wanted to reach out to local theater companies sharing our passion for new plays. So, we are partnering this year with DramaDogs, Dramatic Women, Prism Productions and Speaking of Stories, expanding our reach into the Santa Barbara theater community and collaborating in the celebration of playwrights and their talents.”

PlayFest is different from other theater festivals in that it focuses on the playwright in the development process just prior to full production.

“Ideally,” said Gros, “we hope our festival provides an opportunity for the playwrights to hear their work and make final adjustments in response to the actors and the audience. We create a very safe and supportive environment focusing on the needs of the playwright and their words.”

In preparation for the festival, readers sifted through submissions from nearly 50 playwrights from the United States and internationally, making recommendations to PlayFest. Each company was given the opportunity to select material that reflected their aesthetics and mission.

“In my dual roles of executive director of Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories,” Teri Ball said, “I can say that both organizations are very pleased to be part of this fun theatrical adventure.

“New works are a particular passion of mine, and I am also a big fan of readings as a theatrical format. Seeing a work in its earliest stages without all the extra trappings — just the words and the actors — to me is one of the most intimate and exciting ways to experience theater.”

A staged reading of Peter McDonough’s The Boondawgle Estate will open PlayFest at 7 p.m. Friday at Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara. Produced by DramaDogs and directed by the company’s co-artistic director, Ken Gilbert, this comedic farce is the festival honoree.

You’re likely not accustomed to going to the theater in the morning, but 10 a.m. Saturday brings Breakfast With Smartasses, a program of staged readings of five short, sassy plays by five female writers: Ellen Anderson, Nara Dahlbacka, Tania Israel, Jenny Mercein and Chelsea Sutton.

Maggie Mixsell, co-artistic director of Speaking of Stories, will direct each piece. And there will be mimosas! At Center Stage Theater, continental breakfast and discussion with the playwrights will follow the program.

“Speaking of Stories is certainly well versed in the readings format,” Ball said. “But usually we don’t work with plays. Our friends at Dramatic Women are all about new plays, but they normally do fully produced shows and not readings.

“This presented the perfect opportunity to join forces, with each group bringing their own strengths to the table. We reached out to some of our favorite female writers who have worked with both companies, and the result is a really wonderful show.”

Ball noted that the process brought a few surprises.

“Tania Israel has performed with Speaking of Stories, reading an original short story,” she said. “When we approached her about being involved in PlayFest, she was so excited by the invitation that she was inspired to write her first play. Conversations With Contraception is fabulous — funny and touching.”

Mercein will present an excerpt of her full-length play, Beautiful Mount Airy Lodge, an evolving work-in-progress.

“This is a solo play inspired by my childhood obsession with the iconic Poconos resort,” she said. “The play is a coming-of-age story, both for me and for the Lodge. It’s got a ton of humor, but also heart and some surprisingly dark moments.

“I’m honored to be a part of PlayFest and working alongside such fabulous folks, particularly the Smartass ladies!”

PlayFest’s featured playwright this year is E.M. Lewis.

“I had a wonderful time at the very first PlayFest, and I’m so glad to be back!” she exclaimed. “There are three things that made me leap at the opportunity to be part of this. First is the smart, savvy and open-minded audience here in Santa Barbara; they aren’t afraid to grapple with new plays in development.

“Second is the opportunity to work with Michael Gros and Jeff Meek, and the talented actors they bring to the festival. Third is the beauty of your community — the sun and the sand and the water are amazing.”

Staged readings of Lewis’ newest work, Magellanica, will be presented over two performances, with Parts 1-3 at 2 p.m. Saturday and Parts 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Directed by Gros, Magellanica is an epic play, set in Antarctica in 1985. It follows eight scientists and engineers from around the world who spend eight and a half months together at the South Pole Research Station.

“It’s about climate science and human mortality, love and loneliness, empire and interdependence, music and magic,” Lewis said. “It’s like a theatrical mini-series, where you have time to get to know these eight people and what they’re doing in this extraordinary place.

“Antarctica is amazing — from its history of grand exploration to its unique topography. And you’ve got to meet our fabulous cast! I hope the audience will enjoy taking this journey with us.”

PlayFest’s centerpiece fully staged production this year is Lewis’ The Gun Show. Directed by Meek, it will be presented at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Center Stage Theater.

“The Gun Show is my 10th full-length play,” Lewis explained. “And my most personal. It’s about growing up in rural Oregon, where everyone had guns, and then my shifting perspectives about guns over the course of my life as I moved to Los Angeles, then New Jersey. It’s also about the politics of guns and gun control in our polarized country.

“The play premiered in Chicago in summer of 2014, where we had amazing response from a politically diverse audience. It has gone on to productions in Los Angeles, Trenton, Berkeley and Tucson, and goes to New York this summer. And I have three other theaters in three other cities that I’m in conversations with.

“I have never had a play catch fire like this. Part of the reason is that it continues to be topical. You cannot pick up any newspaper in America, on any day of the week, that doesn’t feature an article related to gun violence. I think there are a lot of people out there who, like me, are trying to figure out not only where they stand on this topic, but also what they’re going to do about it.”

Lewis is grateful to have two plays performed at PlayFest.

“The Gun Show is my smallest and most personal play,” she said. “Magellanica is my biggest, most epic play! To have them both featured in the same festival is a tremendous gift.”

There will be no sleeping in this weekend. At 10 a.m. Sunday there will be a panel discussion, “Science, Society, Politics and Culture: The Voice of Playwrights Today.” The panel will take place at Ayni Gallery, 216 State St., in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, and includes PlayFest playwrights and others in the field. Audience members also will have a chance to discuss plays seen earlier in the weekend.

Topping off this full PlayFest weekend is a staged reading of The Family Blessing, a new play by Miller James, a Santa Barbara local who also directs. Taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St., it is produced by Prism Productions co-artistic directors Susie and David Couch.

“The play is inspired by the family life of a student I had back in the early 1990s,” James said. “Her father and step-mom lived in a yurt up the mountain from the high school, and when I met the family, I knew that there was a theatrical story to tell.

“I love these people, and despite their flaws, they have a few nuggets of wisdom to share. I think most audience members will see a point of view outside their own. And I can’t help but wonder if they will see something new about their own family or their own traditions inside this wacky story.”

“One of the great things about theater is that it is at the same time completely collaborative and also wildly personal,” Ball said. “A hundred people can sit in a theater and have such different experiences.

“This seems particularly true with new plays since no one really knows what to expect and they are still evolving.”

