Buoyed by Success of 4th Annual PlayFest Santa Barbara, Organizers Eagerly Look to Future

As concept of collaborative theater gains strength, PlayFest hopes to expand partnerships and extend reach among budding playwrights

[Noozhawk’s note: This article is the second in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for a related article.]

R. Michael Gros, co-artistic director of PlayFest Santa Barbara, is reflecting on the outcome of this year’s fourth-annual festival, held Jan. 29-31, and looking ahead to the future.

“We were delighted to find that there is an appetite for collaborative productions and a strong commitment to the development of new plays from a significant part of the Santa Barbara theater scene,” he told Noozhawk. “We celebrated not only the new work, but also the talents of our local artists in a collaborative effort.

“Actors, directors, stage managers, all came together as a community rather than competing companies. That was a wonderful collaboration and reflects the health of the local theater scene.”

Gros, co-chairman of the Santa Barbara City College Theatre Arts Department, said he is pleased with how well partnerships went with DramaDogs, Dramatic Women, Prism Productions and Speaking of Stories.

In the future, he hopes to expand the number of participating theater companies and to continue the positive relationship formed with Center Stage Theater, making it the principal venue for future festivals.

PlayFest is also speaking with additional regional partners to find ways to solidify this success and build on it, and hopes to expand the festival’s relationship with the UC Santa Barbara Theater & Dance Department and, in particular, the LaunchPad and playwriting programs.

Long-term goals of the festival include educational outreach to young playwrights from local colleges and junior high and high schools. There is a plan to create a residency for a major playwright, who will focus on a new work and also be available to mentor and teach local students in the art of playwriting.

Of course, these aspirations require additional fiscal resources to bring to reality. Rehearsal space, artist fees and housing, and marketing efforts all add up quickly.

“We intend to continue expanding our Board of Directors — DramaDogs and Prism Productions are already represented — to broaden our resources and support an expanded festival,” Gros said.

“One of the largest challenges we face is obtaining affordable and appropriate rehearsal space that can accommodate multiple companies in simultaneous rehearsal. Housing of guest artists is also difficult due to space and affordability.”

Coordinated marketing and communications outreach also are on the wish list.

PlayFest’s co-artistic director, Jeffrey Meek, also a writer and actor, echoes Gros’ enthusiasm for the success of this year’s festival and its future.

“I’m thrilled to see the expansion of PlayFest this year and the wonderful audience response we’ve received.” he said. “I’m very hopeful and excited for the festival to continue to grow and for more theater lovers to come and enjoy a wonderful presentation of new plays and musicals here.”

Meek also understands the difficulties they face as they plan fundraising events and hope for solid funding from grants and gifts.

“Raising money for new plays and musicals is challenging,” he acknowledged. “But once smart people realize that freedom of storytelling is one of the most important aspects of life and culture, they see the great benefit PlayFest Santa Barbara is to our community.”

There is already some positive movement in this direction. In addition to support from the Hutton Parker Foundation, PlayFest recently learned that it will receive some funding from The Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“By staging lots of interesting and compelling work,” Meek said, “by getting the word out that PlayFest Santa Barbara is interested in working and playing with all theater groups who have a similar passion for new works, we hope to accomplish our primary goal: To promote theater and build a more enthusiastic and informed theater audience.”

Teri Ball, executive director of Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories, feels very positive about this year’s festival and shares Gros’ and Meek’s vision.

“Both Center Stage and SOS were very excited to be part of PlayFest,” she said. “The organizers really wanted to create something organic, incorporating different groups and letting them have a say in what worked best for them.

“Lots of great lessons were learned. This festival has the opportunity to showcase the wealth of great acting and writing talent we have here in Santa Barbara, and I hope to see even more of that next year.”

As evidence of the impact, Ball pointed to the turnout and response PlayFest had for a performance of Breakfast with Smartasses — at 10 a.m. on a Saturday. The collection of short play readings, billed as “Five Sassy Plays by Five Sassy Female Writers,” included mimosas and a breakfast nosh, as well as a spirited Q&A afterward.

“Three of the pieces presented were specifically written for the event, so knowing these wonderful theater pieces now exist that did not before — that’s thrilling,” she said.

Ellen Anderson, artistic director of Dramatic Women, was the author of one of these new works.

“I have a long history of attending theater in unusual places and at odd times, but had never been to morning theater,” she said. “The thought delighted me, but I didn’t know if anyone would come. But they did, and some even expressed hope that this would be the beginning of regular Breakfast With Smartasses play readings.

“I’m now in love with morning theater, and PlayFest allowed for this wild experiment.”

Local writer/director/actor Miller James’ play, The Family Blessing, was produced by Prism Productions as a staged reading on the Sunday afternoon of the festival.

“It was really great to have professional actors reading my work, and to see the number of folks in the audience,” he said. “I think Santa Barbara ... appreciates it when art is accessible. I loved the low price points, the venues, and the ease for audiences.”

James said that by continuing to concentrate on these elements, the popularity of the festival will grow in the future.

“And happily,” he added. “I find that having my writing shared only inspires me to write more.”

DramaDogs, which participated in the first PlayFest, opened this year’s festival with a staged reading of the comedic farce, The Boondawgle Estate, by Peter McDonough, the festival’s playwriting competition honoree.

“Being a part of PlayFest was an honor and important, I believe,” said E. Bonnie Lewis, co-artistic director of DramaDogs, along with her husband, Ken Gilbert.

“Drama Dogs was a part of the first PlayFest, and we met the talented E.M. Lewis that year,” she said. Lewis, this year’s featured playwright, is no relation, by the way.

“We forged our own personal and professional relationship with this prolific playwright, ultimately creating our own production using her work, Dance Me to the End of Love.”

E.M. Lewis has been involved with PlayFest on some level since the first year. This year she presented The Gun Show, addressing a multitude of perspectives on the subject, as well as premiering her 5½-hour epic play, Magellanica, focusing on eight scientists and engineers from around the world who spend 8½ months together at the South Pole Research Station.

“The festival had such a great feeling this time,” she exclaimed. “I loved the energy of multiple theater companies in town all working on new plays. The panel discussion on Sunday morning brought everything together, as all of us playwrights talked about our work, our plays and the joy of being part of something larger than ourselves.

“I can’t wait to see what Michael and Jeff have planned for next year!”

PlayFest board member Tom Garey was out of the country and unable to attend this year’s festival, but is excited about the unfolding process.

“Theaters are always looking for material to present, and new plays are often appealing for a variety of reasons, but they can also be risky,” he said. “What PlayFest offers is the opportunity for local theater groups to test new works in a workshop environment, to offer the playwrights feedback on the work, and to consider producing one or more of these new plays in the future.

“Of equal importance is the opportunity to become involved in the birth of a new work of theater, actors becoming midwives to that process, and a local audience engaged in welcoming it into the world.”

Click here for more information about PlayFest Santa Barbara. Click here to make an online donation to PlayFest Santa Barbara. Connect with PlayFest Santa Barbara on Facebook.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Justine Sutton can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.