PlayFest Santa Barbara Presents 6 Plays in Fabulous Festival Weekend

PlayFest Santa Barbara, under the co-artistic direction of R. Michael Gros and Jeffrey Meek, is pleased to announce the performance schedule and our creative producing partners for the Fourth Annual Festival of New Plays taking place Jan. 29-31, 2016.

This season, PlayFest Santa Barbara is partnering with four local theater companies, each with a history of supporting the development of new plays. The festival partners featured this year are DramaDogs, Dramatic Women, Prism Productions and Speaking of Stories.

Following an international search, PlayFest Santa Barbara received nearly 50 submittals of new scripts, including musicals and theater for young audiences plays.

PlayFest Santa Barbara, along with our producing partners and a number of readers, considered each script for inclusion in the 2016 festival. Selected for this season are:

» The Boondawgle Estate by Peter McDonough (a staged reading) will open the festival at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara.

Produced by DramaDogs and directed by DramaDogs co-artistic director Ken Gilbert, “The Boondawgle Estate” is an outlandish comedic farce and is the festival honoree script.

» Breakfast With Smartasses, 5 Sassy Plays by 5 Sassy Female Writers (a staged reading) is written by playwrights Ellen Anderson, Nara Dahlbacka, Tania Israel, Jenny Mercein and Chelsea Sutton.

The play is produced in partnership of Dramatic Women and Speaking of Stories. Maggie Mixsell, co-artistic director of Speaking of Stories, will direct each piece. Curtain time is 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, at Center Stage Theater.

» PlayFest Santa Barbara’s featured playwright is E.M. Lewis, with her newest work, ​Magellanica Parts 1-3 and ​Magellanica Parts 4 & 5 (staged readings). Directed by PlayFest co-artistic director R. Michael Gros, the two plays will be presented over two performances on Saturday, Jan. 30. Magellanica Parts 1-3 will be presented at 2 p.m. and Magellanica Parts 4 & 5 will be presented at 7 p.m.

In the winter of 1985, eight scientists travel to Antarctica to find out if there really is a hole in the sky. Magellanica is a fictional account of a very real moment in history, when the existence of a hole in the ozone layer became the subject of international debate. The play is an epic adventure about our responsibilities to the planet we inhabit and the people who live here with us!

» The fully staged Festival Fringe production of PlayFest Santa Barbara’s featured playwright, Lewis, is The Gun Show. Directed by PlayFest Santa Barbara co-artistic director Jeffrey Meek, it will be presented at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30, at Center Stage Theater.

From a farming community in rural Oregon to the big cities of Los Angeles and New York, playwright E.M. Lewis takes aim at her own relationship with firearms in The Gun Show. An actor shares Lewis’ unique perspective and true stories about America’s most dangerous pastime as if they were his own, with brutal honesty and poignant humor.

Leaning neither right nor left, The Gun Show jumps into the middle of the gun control debate, and asks “Can we have a conversation about this?”

A panel discussion, Science, Society, Politics and Culture: The Voice of Playwrights Today, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Ayni Gallery, 216 State St., in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. This panel includes festival playwrights and others in the field. It also is an opportunity to respond to the plays seen earlier in the festival.

» The festival concludes with a staged reading of a new play by Santa Barbara local Miller James, who will direct his production of The Family Blessing, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, in the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. Blessing is produced by Prism Productions and co-artistic directors Susie and David Couch. The Family Blessing is a raw and hilarious look at your typical American family who live in a yurt and a goat shed!

All of the festival plays, with the exception of The Gun Show, are presented as new works in a staged reading format. The Gun Show is a fully staged production. The authors will be present for their staged readings.

These performances are of work in their final stages of development and will help the playwrights with their final scripts. Your role of audience member is critical for the playwrights to hear and gauge your response to their work.

Three levels of Festival Play Passes are available. For $78, Play Pass holders receive a ticket to the five festival staged readings and the playwright panel. Gold Level Festival Passes are available for $88 and include the five staged readings, playwright panel and the artist/donor reception on Sunday night following The Family Blessing. Platinum Level Festival Passes are available for $100 and include all the above pass benefits plus a ticket to the fully staged Festival Fringe production of The Gun Show.

Festival Play Pass holders receive priority seating for each performance. Only 100 Festival Passes will be sold, and there is additional restricted seating for the Sunday playwrights seminar so reserve your seats early.

Click here for complete Center Stage Theater information about individual performance tickets, or call 805.963.0408. Tickets will be sold at the door if available for all events.

Click here for more information about PlayFest Santa Barbara. Click here to make an online donation to PlayFest Santa Barbara.