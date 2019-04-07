Pixel Tracker

PlayFest Santa Barbara Opens High School Science-Themed Playwriting Competition

By R. Michael Gros for PlayFest Santa Barbara | April 7, 2019 | 4:15 p.m.

PlayFest Santa Barbara invites all high school student authors and playwrights from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties to submit one-act plays with a scientific bent.

A scientific bent means any subject or setting that touches on how science affects our lives. Broadly, this means plays could be set on the NASA space station or in a biological laboratory. Or it could take place in an ordinary house if what the characters are concerned about has something to do with science.

Honorariums of $350 and $150 will be granted to the top two high school playwrights, with the top awardee also receiving a public reading of their play. Both awardees will receive writing mentorships from a professional playwright.

The awards are made possible through the support of PlayFest 2019 Honoree Playwright A.R. Nicholas, whose play Out There Right Here explores the intersection of science and religion.

Submitted one-act plays must be between 10 and 50 pages in length, utilizing 12-point type and with attention paid to a standard playwriting format. The author’s name and contact information must be listed on the title page.

Plays should be emailed to [email protected] and must be received by May 15. All students interested in science and theatre are encouraged to apply. Awardees will be notified by May 20 and will be publicly announced at the reading of Out There Right Here on May 25 at the Santa Barbara Central Library.

For more information, contact PlayFest Santa Barbara co-artistic director R. Michael Gros via email at [email protected].

— R. Michael Gros is co-artistic director for PlayFest Santa Barbara.

