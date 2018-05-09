Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:26 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Playtime Helps Ease Stress of Final Exams at Santa Barbara City College

Students leap at the chance to have fun with a bounce house, jumpers, an inflatable jousting arena and an obstacle course

Students have fun in a jousting area. Click to view larger
Students at Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday afternoon have fun in an inflatable jousting pit. The Associated Student Government provided the activities to help relieve stress in preparation for finals week. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 9, 2018 | 9:22 p.m.

Looking to ease the stress of final exams and bounce back from her college workload, Santa Barbara City College freshman Nicole Van Sickle struck gold on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old business administration major was one of many students gathered at the college’s West Campus lawn to take advantage of a bounce house, jumpers, an inflatable jousting arena and obstacle course.

The SBCC Associated Student Government hosted the outside play site to de-stress students before final exams that begin Monday.

“The activities take my mind off things, and when I’m outside I don’t think of the stress as much,” Van Sickle said of her studies. “I’m planting myself on campus to study, and in the UC Santa Barbara library because that is open all night.”

Van Sickle, a defender on the SBCC women's soccer team, said her weekend is packed with studying. She’ll keep a regular sleep schedule for the weekend.

Smiles and laughter were plentiful, as Van Sickle and her friend, Jazmin Uribe, 20, spent time bouncing inside the inflatable bounce house.

Van Sickle and Uribe also are in the SBCC Honors Program, which provides the preparation for a transfer to public and private universities and colleges.

For Uribe — who has to complete a research papers by next week — the inflatable jumper brought back childhood memories.

“This is a great way to de-stress, and it brings out your inner child,” the sophomore nursing student said. “I have my exams in anatomy and lab reports due. Nursing is competitive, so I have to have a good GPA of 3.5 or higher.”

“SBCC is on top of being supportive of the students...and they do this for us,” she continued. “I know of other schools that bring therapy dogs, but I don’t think I’ve heard of a school bringing bounce houses.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Giant inflatable caterpillar. Click to view larger
Students at Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday afternoon played in inflatable jumpers and slides. The Associated Student Government provided the activities to help relieve stress in preparation for finals week. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

