Local Musicians Play it Cool in Jazz at the Playhouse

The Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria will host Jazz at the Playhouse at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, featuring John Schnackenberg on saxophone, Cougar Estrada on keyboard, Jim Connolly on bass and Austin Beede on drums.

A Santa Barbara native, Schnackenberg has been playing saxophone and clarinet since he was 9, and has played in the local music scene for more than 30 years.

He is a member of and has recorded with Spencer the Gardener, Schnackenberg-Estrada Jazz Duo, The Wedding Band, The Roosters, Dude Fontaine and several other projects.

Estrada became a professional musician at the age of 13, playing drums in his father's and uncle's band The Estrada Brothers. He continued his musical endeavors in writing, producing and recording for others as well as releasing CDs of his own music.

As a journeyman musician, Estrada became known primarily as a drummer/percussionist with a long list of credits. This includes a decade-long stint as touring and recording drummer for Los Lobos 2002-11.

He played live with Los Lobos and on all the group's studio albums, live albums, DVDs, radio and TV appearances (Jay Leno, Conan OBrien, David Letterman), a period that culminated in a performance at the White House for President Barack Obama.

Having grown up around music and the ever-present piano, Estrada's latest project finds him emerging as pianist and band leader with his own group The Lounge Trio.

Listed as one of the 25 most intriguing people in Santa Barbara Magazine, Connolly is a composer, songwriter and performer.

Having attended the New England Conservatory, he writes music for the Gove County Philharmonic, Gove County String Quartet and Lit Moon Theatre and Toy Shop Ghost, and has released eight recordings of original music.

Connolly plays the double bass, saw, banjo and piano. He sings as well, and has received eight Independent Theater Awards, numerous commissions, grants, and ASCAP Plus Awards.

Beede grew up in Goleta and started drumming at age 10, taking lessons from Mike Ray (Mike's Drum Shop).

He came to love the instrument and has since toured and recorded with a variety of different groups, including Alberta Cross, Gram Rabbit, The Coral Sea, Alastair Greene Band, and Omar Velasco.

Tickets are $25 general admission and available online and at the theater box office starting at 7 p.m. the evening of the show. Seating is limited.

— Christopher Davis for Jazz at the Playhouse.