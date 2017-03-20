It’s No Joke: Plaza Playhouse Theater Stages April Fool’s Improv Showcase

Bringing fun, not pranks, the Plaza Playhouse Theater will host an April Fool's Improv Showcase with the Plaza Improv Players at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in downtown Carpinteria.

Under the direction of Tom Mueller, this one-hour unscripted, unrehearsed show highlights the tools of improv, where just like in real life, the players make it up as they go along.

“This is an April Fool's Day show, not an April Fool's trick,” Mueller quips, and invites the community to enjoy live theater in their own backyard.

Tickets are $12 and available at the box office starting 7:30 p.m. the day of the show. There are no pre-sale tickets.

— Diane Wondolowski represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.