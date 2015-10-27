Plaza Playhouse Theater Improv Workshop Participants to Perform in ‘World Premiere’

Advice

The Plaza Playhouse Theater will present “World Premiere,” the improv show at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, located at 4916 Carpinteria Avenue in downtown Carpinteria.

Under the direction of Tom Mueller, “World Premiere” is an unscripted, unrehearsed show using the tools of improv featuring participants of the theater’s improv workshop.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10. They are available at Seastrand, 919 Linden Ave. in downtown Carpinteria or at www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com (online not available day of the show).

The price jumps to $15 at the box office 30 minutes before the show.

For more information, visit www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com or call Amy at 805.284.2622.

— Amy Orozco volunteers for Plaza Playhouse Theater.