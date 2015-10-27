Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Plaza Playhouse Theater Improv Workshop Participants to Perform in ‘World Premiere’

Plaza Playhouse Theater’s improv workshop participants Pauline Reyes, left, and Sherri Mendhenhall, are part of the group’s show scheduled for Nov. 13 at the theater in downtown Carpinteria. Click to view larger
Plaza Playhouse Theater’s improv workshop participants Pauline Reyes, left, and Sherri Mendhenhall, are part of the group’s show scheduled for Nov. 13 at the theater in downtown Carpinteria.  (Plaza Playhouse Theater photo)
By Amy Orozco for Plaza Playhouse Theater | October 27, 2015 | 12:57 p.m.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater will present “World Premiere,” the improv show at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, located at 4916 Carpinteria Avenue in downtown Carpinteria. 

Under the direction of Tom Mueller, “World Premiere” is an unscripted, unrehearsed show using the tools of improv featuring participants of the theater’s improv workshop.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $10. They are available at Seastrand, 919 Linden Ave. in downtown Carpinteria or at www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com (online not available day of the show).

The price jumps to $15 at the box office 30 minutes before the show.

For more information, visit www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com or call Amy at 805.284.2622.

Amy Orozco volunteers for Plaza Playhouse Theater.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 